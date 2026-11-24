MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The refresh reflects the company's next chapter as Cloudbees helps enterprises ship with confidence at AI speed

DENVER, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT:

Cloudbees, which helps enterprises build, run and govern software factories in the agentic coding era, today introduces a new brand identity that includes updated positioning, a new mission and brand promise, and a redesigned visual identity.

The refresh marks a new chapter for the company under CEO Moritz Plassnig, with a focus on governed software delivery for the agentic enterprise.

Cloudbees developed the new visual identity in partnership with Upperquad.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Live at . Download the new logo and brand assets at: Text>

WHAT'S NEW:



Cloudbees Mission: Turn code into real-world impact, safely and at scale.

Cloudbees Brand Promise: Confidence to deliver consequential software New Visual Identity: Redesigned logo and wordmark, new color palette.



WHY IT MATTERS:

Software powers the services people rely on, moves businesses forward, and turns ambition into progress. AI has made code abundant, raising the stakes for what enterprises choose to build and how they get it safely into production. Cloudbees' new identity sharpens its focus on helping teams turn the speed of agentic coding into consequential software customers can trust.

Rooted in open source, Cloudbees brings more than 15 years of experience as a trusted transformation partner helping the Global 2000 navigate technology change.

“AI changed the speed of software development almost overnight. For enterprises, that raises the stakes for everything that comes after code,” said Moritz Plassnig, CEO of Cloudbees.“Our new identity reflects how Cloudbees is evolving to meet that challenge. We're giving customers the confidence to innovate securely by keeping them in control of their code and what makes it into production.”

“This fall I sat with customers and they all told me the same thing. AI made writing code easy. Everything after it got harder: builds that can't keep up, changes they can't prove are safe, and AI spend they can't tie to outcomes,” said Raj Sarkar, Chief Marketing Officer of Cloudbees.“Our new brand is built around that reality. We help teams ship with confidence at AI speed, on the tools they already trust."

ABOUT CLOUDBEES:

Cloudbees helps organizations build, run, and govern software factories, giving enterprises the confidence to ship software better, faster, and safer.

Writing code is no longer the bottleneck. Governing what reaches production and validating its impact is. As enterprises adopt agentic coding, software is created faster than most teams can review, secure, and validate. Without consistent governance, organizations risk shipping code they cannot explain, audit, or trust.

Cloudbees addresses this challenge without asking teams to replace the tools they already use. Across every toolchain a customer runs, Cloudbees makes each change, human or AI, visible, auditable, and accountable before it reaches production. Cloudbees Unify is the product behind this: a governance layer, with context and control-plane capabilities, that enforces consistent policy and evidence across every tool, team, and workflow.

Founded in 2010, Cloudbees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

SutherlandGold for Cloudbees

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">...