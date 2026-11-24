MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by USA Newsroom on behalf of Modern Mining Technology Corp.

GREENVILLE, N.C., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Newsroom News Commentary - Gold started the holiday week on the front foot. Spot gold climbed more than 2% in early trading on Monday, November 23, Reuters reported, rebounding after the metal hit its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday and fell 9% over the prior week. For investors who follow precious metals, the bounce is a reminder of how much attention one ounce of gold can command, and that some of that gold already sits above ground, inside the electronics people throw away. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Modern Mining Technology Corp. (NYSE American: MDRN), Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (Nasdaq: STX), Western Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: WDC).

Key Takeaways



Gold rebounded on Monday after touching its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday, Reuters reported.



Modern Mining has laid out an 18-month plan to build its first commercial-scale operation in North Carolina, designed with an annual capacity to produce approximately 40,000 gold equivalent ounces.



Its Greenville R&D demonstration facility has recovered and sold metal concentrate from electronic waste since November 2023, settling 41 product lots between December 2023 and June 2026.



On November 16, the Company announced the conversion of its convertible debentures and simple agreements for future equity (SAFEs) into common shares, leaving no debentures or SAFEs outstanding.

Apple, Dell, Seagate and Western Digital have each reported on recycled content or the recovery of materials from used electronics.



Ounces That Start in a Circuit Board

Modern Mining Technology Corp. (NYSE American: MDRN), which recovers gold, silver, copper and other valuable metals from electronic waste using a proprietary aqueous-based process, sizes its growth plan in gold equivalent ounces. The Company has laid out an 18-month plan to build its first commercial-scale operation in North Carolina, designed with an annual capacity to produce approximately 40,000 gold equivalent ounces. The plan follows the November 12, 2026 closing of its approximately US$40 million initial public offering, and the Company's shares began trading on the NYSE American on November 13.

Modern Mining has already shown the first step works. Its Greenville, North Carolina, R&D demonstration facility has recovered and sold metal concentrate from electronic waste since November 2023, settling 41 product lots between December 2023 and June 2026. The Company estimates that the e-waste it sources can deliver metal grades approximately 100 times higher than traditionally mined ores, and notes that the U.S. is the world's second-largest generator of e-waste.

Measured from completion of the IPO, the first 6 to 9 months of the plan cover build-out of a pre-concentration plant and an aqueous purification plant in North Carolina, converting e-waste supply arrangements into binding contracts, and training operating teams. The pre-concentration plant's target design processing capacity is up to one tonne of waste printed circuit boards per hour. Months 9 to 12 are set for commissioning and demonstrating ramp-up toward that target, and months 12 to 18 for growing commercial production and revenue. In parallel, from months 6 to 18, the Company plans to seek R2 (Responsible Recycling) Standard certification and add e-waste supply contracts.

The model is built to repeat. The planned purification plant will be designed to process concentrate from up to five pre-concentration plants, and the Company's growth strategy pairs regional pre-concentration plants near electronic waste suppliers with centralized purification in North Carolina. Modern Mining plans to secure supply contracts with recyclers, e-waste aggregators, IT asset disposition providers, manufacturers, and OEMs. Separately, on November 16 the Company announced the conversion of its outstanding convertible debentures and SAFEs into common shares upon completion of the IPO and NYSE American listing, leaving no debentures or SAFEs outstanding. The Company says the conversion of approximately US$4.3 million in debenture principal and accrued interest eliminates its debenture obligations and simplifies its capital structure.

Where the Feedstock Starts

Every circuit board Modern Mining hopes to process began life inside a device someone designed, sold or stored data on. The four companies below sit at that end of the chain, and each has put numbers on recycled content or on recovering materials from used electronics.

Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) said in its April 2026 environmental update that all Apple-designed printed circuit boards are made with 100 percent recycled gold plating and tin soldering, and that a record 30 percent of material across all of its products shipped in 2025 came from recycled content. Apple also uses 100 percent recycled cobalt in all the batteries it designs and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets.

In its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter results, Apple posted quarterly revenue of $114.5 billion, up 12 percent year over year, with September quarter records for total company revenue, iPhone revenue and EPS. Services revenue reached a new all-time high.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) says it launched its global recycling programs more than 20 years ago and has recovered more than 2.6 billion pounds of used electronics since 2007. In its circular economy principles, Dell says it uses recycled plastics, rare earth magnets and aluminum from out-of-use technology to create materials for new Dell products.

In its fiscal 2027 second quarter results, Dell reported record revenue of $47.0 billion, up 58% year over year, and gave full-year FY27 revenue guidance of $192.0 billion, up 69% year over year. The company has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. CST to discuss its fiscal 2027 third quarter financial results.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (Nasdaq: STX) says that, on average, its products contain approximately 27% recycled content by weight, according to an April 2026 company blog post. Through the Seagate Circularity Program, the company returns hard drives and solid-state drives to service through repair, refurbishment, component extraction and material recovery.

For its fiscal first quarter ended October 2, 2026, Seagate reported revenue of $4.2 billion, a GAAP gross margin of 57.3%, cash flow from operations of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $1.5 billion. The company retired $1.2 billion of debt, increased its quarterly cash dividend by approximately 3% to $0.76 per share, and guided fiscal second quarter revenue to $4.8 billion, plus or minus $100 million.

Western Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: WDC) has worked directly on recovery. In a multi-party pilot program announced in April 2025 with Microsoft, Critical Materials Recycling and PedalPoint Recycling, the companies transformed approximately 50,000 pounds of shredded end-of-life hard drives, mounting caddies and other materials into critical high-value materials. The process recaptured rare earth elements and extracted metals including gold, copper, aluminum and steel, achieving approximately 90% high-yield recovery of elemental and rare earth materials.

For its fiscal first quarter 2027, WD reported revenue of $4.38 billion, up 55% year over year, and raised its quarterly cash dividend by 17% to $0.175 per share. For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects revenue of $5.1 billion at the midpoint of its guidance range.

What Comes Next

Modern Mining's next markers come from its own timeline: plant build-out, binding e-waste supply contracts and operator training over the first 6 to 9 months after the IPO, followed by commissioning and ramp-up. Beyond the anticipated commissioning of the first plant, the Company plans to develop its expansion roadmap and begin research to improve recovery rates, reduce costs and evaluate additional metals and feedstocks. With gold back on the move, a design capacity of approximately 40,000 gold equivalent ounces a year gives investors a familiar yardstick for following the build.

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