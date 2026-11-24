MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Flagship rooftop location will offer seven private suites, a self-guided rhythm of heat, cold and rest, one block from ICE District

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wodr Thermal Spa (pronounced“water”) will open its flagship location in downtown Edmonton in early 2027, bringing private thermal spa rooms and a ritual of heat, cold and rest to a rooftop just one block from ICE District. Building on Wodr's first location in the Cedarbrook community in Chilliwack, B.C., the Edmonton spa marks the company's expansion into Alberta.

Inspired by Nordic spa traditions, Wodr offers a private thermal bathing experience designed around reconnection. Rather than sharing pools and facilities with other visitors, guests reserve an individual suite for themselves or with a companion. Each suite includes a warm soaking tub, cold plunge, sauna and rain shower. Skylights will open fully in warmer months, creating an indoor-outdoor experience while connecting guests to the sky and natural surroundings throughout the year.

“Our experience in Chilliwack has given us a strong foundation to bring Wodr to Edmonton,” said Graeme Horton, General Manager, Wodr Thermal Spa.“As our flagship location, Edmonton will build on what makes that experience special: a curated private space, attention to detail and the freedom to move at your own pace.”

A session follows the rhythm at the heart of thermal bathing traditions: heat, cold and rest. Guests begin with a warm rain shower and move into the tub or sauna, followed by a brief cold plunge or cool shower and time to rest before beginning again. Guests repeat the cycle at their own pace, with no set schedule. The name Wodr comes from the Old Norse word for water, a nod to these long-standing Nordic spa rituals brought into a modern setting.

Located one block from ICE District, Wodr will offer a calm, quiet experience within easy reach of downtown Edmonton's arena and entertainment district. Its rooftop setting will give guests views of the city while providing a place to step away from the pace of downtown.

"We want to offer a different kind of luxury: quiet, personal and made for real rest," said Horton. "Guests have space and time that are truly their own, with no strangers sharing the experience. Whether they come alone or with someone close, they can slow down and move through each element at whatever pace feels right."

Wodr is designed around connection, both to the people guests share their time with and to the natural world. The Edmonton spa will incorporate natural materials such as cedar, ash, clay and plants throughout, bringing elements of nature into its rooftop setting in the heart of downtown.

Located on the rooftop at 10015 103 Ave NW, the 10,000-plus-square-foot spa will feature a private entrance and seven individual suites. The opening date and Edmonton reservation details will be announced closer to launch. For more information, visit wodrspa.ca.

About Wodr Thermal Spa

Wodr Thermal Spa (pronounced "water") offers curated private thermal spa experiences built around a self-guided journey through heat, cold and rest. Each suite includes a soaking tub, cold plunge, sauna and rain shower, with space to enjoy the experience individually or with a companion. Wodr brings modern luxury and Nordic bathing traditions together in a setting designed for personal restoration and reconnection. Its first location is in Chilliwack, B.C., with a downtown Edmonton location opening in early 2027. Learn more at wodrspa.ca.

Media contact: Lisa Libin | Naer Communications

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