Collaboration will focus on joint engineering, prototype development, systems integration and testing, with selected activities conducted in Saudi Arabia

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Outpost, the leader in space mobility and infrastructure, today announced that it has been selected by the Saudi Space Agency (SSA) to support the joint development of an engineering prototype for lunar rover technologies.

The collaboration will focus on concept definition, preliminary engineering, design and systems integration. This will be a joint development with selected activities conducted in Saudi Arabia.

The engineering prototype will be used to evaluate technical concepts and strengthen national capabilities in robotic mobility, systems engineering and systems integration. SSA engineers will participate directly throughout the development and testing lifecycle, working alongside Lunar Outpost specialists to exchange practical knowledge and build hands-on engineering experience.

“The Saudi Space Agency has established a clear technical framework to drive this collaboration,” said Justin Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Lunar Outpost.“We look forward to working alongside SSA engineers and contributing our proven expertise in advanced off-planet robotics, systems integration, and mission experience.”

The collaboration supports SSA's efforts to develop national technical capabilities through focused international cooperation and practical knowledge exchange in technologies relevant to lunar exploration.

For Lunar Outpost, the collaboration expands its international work with government space organizations and builds on the company's experience in developing robotic mobility systems for extreme environments.

About Lunar Outpost

Lunar Outpost is the leader in space mobility and infrastructure, developing advanced robotic systems for extreme environments. From operating the first commercial rover on the Moon and making oxygen on Mars to driving NASA's Lunar Terrain Vehicle program, Lunar Outpost is accelerating the new space economy for the betterment of life here on Earth. With ten missions launching before 2030, and the most lunar rover missions of any company, Lunar Outpost is scaling the core technologies that power the industrialization of space. For more information, visit lunaroutpost.com.

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This release was prepared and published by Lunar Outpost. The content of this publication is the sole responsibility of Lunar Outpost and does not necessarily represent the official position of the Saudi Space Agency.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at