MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloudera enables governed data and AI deployment across sovereign cloud, private data centers, and air-gapped environments

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MADRID, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera, the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced Cloudera for Digital Sovereignty, a comprehensive solution and partner ecosystem designed to give organizations jurisdictional, operational, and technical control across their data, cloud, and AI lifecycle.

Bringing together Cloudera Anywhere CloudTM, Cloudera's Open Data Lakehouse and Unified Data Fabric, and natively integrated Mistral open-weight models and Mistral Forge, the solution enables organizations to deploy governed data and private AI across sovereign clouds, private data centers, and fully air-gapped environments. Built on open standards and an open source foundation, Cloudera provides consistent governance and security across these environments while allowing organizations to determine where individual workloads run and adapt as regulatory, operational, and business requirements evolve without forced data migrations or proprietary lock-in.

Regulation, including privacy and data sovereignty requirements, is among the top three barriers to scaling AI, according to recent Cloudera research. Cloudera for Digital Sovereignty addresses this challenge by enabling organizations to:



Maintain verifiable sovereign control across data and AI with zero-trust access controls, policies, lineage, and governance that remain consistent across sovereign cloud and private infrastructure. This supports compliance readiness for requirements including the EU AI Act, DORA, CADA, NIS2, Seals Sovereignty Framework, and others globally.

Put sovereign AI into production securely by extending access and governance policies to the enterprise context that AI agents retrieve and use. Integrated Mistral open-weight models can run alongside governed data, enabling agentic workflows and local model customization while keeping sensitive enterprise intelligence within existing security boundaries. Shift workloads as requirements change without costly data movement through Cloudera Anywhere Cloud's hybrid and modular architecture, enabling compute to move across sovereign infrastructure providers and private data centers without refactoring applications or migrating or duplicating underlying data.



"AI moved sovereignty from a compliance question to an operational one," said Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "A company can meet every line of its sovereignty policy and still not control who accesses its data or who can turn off the models it depends on. Walling off sensitive workloads isn't the answer; it just makes data and AI harder to manage. Cloudera has a long history in hybrid data management, and extending it to open-weight models across sovereign, on-prem, and public cloud is a logical step. The next step is how quickly customers get it into production."

“Digital sovereignty has to be an architectural decision, not a compliance exercise after the fact,” said Sergio Gago, Chief Technology Officer at Cloudera.“As AI becomes more autonomous and embedded in critical operations, enterprises need to know that their data, models, and infrastructure can remain under their control even as technology and regulatory requirements change. We're giving organizations a foundation they can build on for the long term, so they can adopt the next generation of AI without having to rethink their sovereignty strategy every time the technology evolves.”

Expanding the Sovereign AI Ecosystem

Building on its strategic partnership with Mistral, Cloudera is expanding customer choice through a growing network of sovereign cloud and implementation partners. Cloudera delivers an end-to-end, zero-trust approach to sovereign data and AI while giving customers the flexibility to combine sovereign deployments with other cloud and on-premises infrastructure. This allows organizations to apply strict sovereignty controls where required without forcing the rest of their data estate into the same architecture or creating isolated security boundaries.

Following its initial focus on Europe, Cloudera plans to expand its sovereign partner ecosystem across additional regions and jurisdictions globally.

Learn more about Cloudera for Digital Sovereignty.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, sovereign clouds, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world's largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

...