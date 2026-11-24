MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HR teams, leaders, and employees can run reports, check hiring pipelines, update records, and request time off in ChatGPT, each scoped to the permissions that person already holds in BambooHR

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR®, the leading People Intelligence Platform for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced its ChatGPT plugin, allowing leaders, HR teams, managers, and employees to access data, find answers, and complete HR tasks in ChatGPT, scoped to the permissions each person already holds in BambooHR.

The BambooHR plugin in ChatGPT connects to a customer's BambooHR account, reads live people data, runs saved reports, and supports everyday tasks such as time-off requests and employee record updates. It brings the kinds of answers customers already get from Bamboo AITM inside BambooHR to ChatGPT, where employees can access relevant HR information alongside their existing work. The BambooHR plugin in ChatGPT is built on the BambooHR MCP, the connection layer between a customer's BambooHR account and the external AI tools their teams use, which BambooHR introduced in October 2026 with its Claude connector.

According to a Gallup survey, half of U.S. employees report using AI in their roles at least a few times a year. With the BambooHR plugin in ChatGPT, employees who already work in ChatGPT can access workforce information and complete tasks without disrupting their work and switching to a separate system.

“ChatGPT has become a natural first stop when people have a question at work, and we see an opportunity to make HR information more accessible within the applications employees already use,” said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR.“With BambooHR connected, someone planning a project can see who's out that week and request their own days off in the same conversation where the plan is coming together. People data becomes part of the work people are already doing.”

What HR Teams and Leaders Can Do With the BambooHR ChatGPT Plugin

HR admins and leaders typically have the widest access in BambooHR, and the BambooHR plugin in ChatGPT gives them a faster path from question to answer:



Reporting: An HR admin can list the saved BambooHR reports they have access to, run one, and get a plain-language summary ready to include a leadership update.

Workforce snapshots: An HR leader can ask how many employees are in each department, or how long a specific employee has been with the company, without building a new report.

Hiring: Before a hiring meeting, an HR admin can see which roles are open, how many candidates are in each pipeline, and who applied in the last two weeks. Record updates: An HR admin can ask ChatGPT to update an employee's work phone number, and ChatGPT requests confirmation before the change is made in BambooHR.



What Employees and Managers Can Do With the BambooHR ChatGPT Plugin

Employees and managers get answers from BambooHR in the same chat where they are already working, limited to what they can already see in BambooHR:



Time off: An employee can check their time-off balance and ask ChatGPT to request the last week of next month off. The request goes through the company's normal BambooHR approval process.

Planning around who's out: A manager building a project schedule can ask who on the team is out that week and whether any company holidays fall in the window, then keep planning in the same conversation.

Goals: An employee preparing for a check-in can ask which goals are in progress and which are past due. Colleague lookups: An employee writing to a coworker can look up that person's department or other directory details their company makes available.



Customer Use

Early beta customers have already used the BambooHR plugin in ChatGPT to improve efficiency and keep up on compliance.

“Bringing BambooHR and ChatGPT together has improved our ability to manage employee relations more efficiently and stay on top of compliance,” said Efren Fischer, co-owner of Side by Side Behavioral Health.“It helps us find the information we need and follow up on important matters more effectively.”

Availability

The BambooHR plugin in ChatGPT is available now in beta for BambooHR customers worldwide with a ChatGPT Enterprise account, at no additional charge.

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and act with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BambooHR ChatGPT plugin?

The BambooHR plugin in ChatGPT lets BambooHR customers access HR information, run reports, and complete everyday HR tasks in plain language in ChatGPT. The plugin is built on the BambooHR MCP and returns only information each user is authorized to access in BambooHR.

Can every employee at a company use the BambooHR ChatGPT plugin?

Yes, provided their organization has access to the beta and a BambooHR admin enables access to all employees in the AI Connectors app. Admins can also limit access to the BambooHR plugin in ChatGPT to admins only or to specific access levels.

Do I need to have a paid ChatGPT plan to access the BambooHR ChatGPT plugin?

Yes. The BambooHR plugin in ChatGPT currently works with ChatGPT Enterprise accounts. On ChatGPT Business, a workspace administrator must enable the plugin for the workspace.

Can the BambooHR ChatGPT plugin change data in BambooHR?

Yes. The BambooHR plugin in ChatGPT can submit time off requests and update records the user already has permission to change, and ChatGPT asks for confirmation before any change is made.