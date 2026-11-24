MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with modular platforms, AI-driven workflows, secure remote operations, and service partnerships that improve safety, efficiency, and survey outcomes.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Intelligent Unmanned Surveying Vessels Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global intelligent unmanned surveying vessels market, which is projected to reach USD 932.00 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.28% to USD 1.58 billion by 2032. It assesses technology development, operational applications, regional adoption patterns, regulatory considerations, and competitive priorities shaping the industry.

Market Overview

Intelligent unmanned surveying vessels integrate autonomous navigation, remote supervision, advanced sensors, and data-processing systems for hydrographic, bathymetric, environmental, and infrastructure surveys. Demand is increasing as maritime operators seek safer, more efficient access to shallow, hazardous, remote, and congested waters while improving survey consistency and repeatability.

The analysis enables decision-makers to evaluate growth opportunities, align investments with operational needs, and identify potential barriers to market entry.

Technology and Operational Trends



Autonomous operations: The market is progressing from remotely controlled craft toward vessels capable of route planning, obstacle detection, adaptive mission execution, and shore-based oversight.

Sensor fusion: Positioning systems, imaging sonar, multibeam echo sounders, cameras, inertial systems, and environmental sensors are increasingly integrated to improve survey coverage and data quality.

Remote supervision: Resilient communications and clear human-intervention procedures remain essential for safe commercial deployment. Deployment considerations: Regulatory acceptance, cybersecurity, interoperability, communications reliability, and standardized data exchange continue to influence adoption.

Artificial Intelligence Applications

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are supporting object detection, seabed classification, anomaly identification, route optimization, sensor calibration, and automated quality control. These capabilities can separate relevant survey features from noise and identify areas requiring additional coverage.

Reliable implementation depends on representative maritime datasets, explainable outputs, performance under poor visibility and changing weather, and human review of safety-critical or legally sensitive results. These insights support risk mitigation by clarifying where technological readiness and operational safeguards must advance together.

Regional Market Outlook



North America: Offshore infrastructure, defense requirements, port modernization, and remote operations support adoption.

Latin America: Opportunities are linked to coastal mapping, offshore energy, fisheries, and environmental monitoring, although connectivity and procurement capacity vary.

Europe: Maritime safety, environmental compliance, autonomous shipping research, and cross-border hydrographic standards are major priorities.

Middle East and Africa: Port development, offshore projects, coastal engineering, shoreline mapping, resource management, and maritime security shape demand. Asia-Pacific: Extensive port activity, offshore construction, fisheries, disaster exposure, and advanced technology ecosystems create varied adoption pathways.

Strategic Priorities Across Economic and Security Groups



ASEAN: Coastal resilience, port efficiency, fisheries management, and affordable systems for archipelagic operations.

BRICS: Maritime infrastructure, resource mapping, defense applications, and domestic technology development.

European Union and G7: Environmental monitoring, standardized data, advanced sensing, safety assurance, and infrastructure inspection. GCC and NATO: Port and offshore development, maritime domain awareness, interoperability, and secure communications.

Country-Level Opportunities

The report evaluates Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Adoption potential reflects each country's coastline, offshore assets, port infrastructure, regulatory environment, defense priorities, environmental requirements, and domestic technology capabilities. This country-level perspective supports market-entry planning and helps organizations prioritize partnerships and investment destinations.

Competitive and Commercial Priorities

Market participants should emphasize modular platforms, multiple-payload compatibility, resilient navigation, secure communications, and open data interfaces. Staged trials, digital twins, remote-operator training, cybersecurity investment, and automated data-quality workflows can strengthen operational confidence. Commercial models centered on measurable mission outcomes, maintenance, data services, and partnerships with ports, survey organizations, infrastructure owners, and regulators may provide greater differentiation than hardware-only strategies.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 932.00 million in 2026 to USD 1.58 billion by 2032.

Autonomy, sensor fusion, AI-enabled analytics, and secure remote operations are central growth drivers.

Regulatory confidence, cybersecurity, interoperability, and human oversight remain critical adoption factors.

Regional opportunities vary significantly according to maritime infrastructure, policy priorities, and operating conditions. Service-oriented offerings and strategic partnerships are expected to strengthen competitive positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Intelligent Unmanned Surveying Vessels Market, by Platform Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Autonomous Surface Vessels

7.2.1. Large-Sized Vessels

7.2.2. Medium-Sized Vessels

7.2.3. Small-Sized Vessels

7.3. Remotely Operated Vehicles

7.3.1. Inspection-Class Rovs

7.3.2. Observation-Class Rovs

7.3.3. Work-Class Rovs

7.4. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

7.4.1. Long-Range Uuvs

7.4.2. Mid-Range Uuvs

7.4.3. Short-Range Uuvs

8. Intelligent Unmanned Surveying Vessels Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Defense & Security

8.2.1. Border Patrol

8.2.2. Mine Countermeasure

8.3. Marine Research

8.3.1. Academic Institutions

8.3.2. Private Research Firms

8.4. Offshore Renewables

8.4.1. Tidal Energy

8.4.2. Wind Energy

8.5. Oil & Gas

8.5.1. Downstream

8.5.2. Midstream

8.5.3. Upstream

9. Intelligent Unmanned Surveying Vessels Market, by Propulsion System

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Diesel Propulsion

9.2.1. Diesel-Electric Hybrid Drive

9.2.2. Direct Drive Diesel

9.3. Electric Propulsion

9.3.1. Lead-Acid Battery

9.3.2. Lithium-Ion Battery

9.4. Hybrid Propulsion

9.4.1. Fuel Cell Hybrid

9.4.2. Solar-Diesel Hybrid

10. Intelligent Unmanned Surveying Vessels Market, by Autonomy Level

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Fully Autonomous

10.2.1. Level 4 Autonomy

10.2.2. Level 5 Autonomy

10.3. Remote Controlled

10.3.1. Line-Of-Sight Control

10.3.2. Satellite Control

10.4. Semi-Autonomous

10.4.1. Level 2 Autonomy

10.4.2. Level 3 Autonomy

11. Intelligent Unmanned Surveying Vessels Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Environmental Monitoring

11.2.1. Marine Life Studies

11.2.2. Pollution Tracking

11.3. Hydrographic Surveying

11.3.1. Coastal Surveying

11.3.2. Deep-Water Surveying

11.4. Offshore Inspection

11.4.1. Oil & Gas Infrastructure

11.4.2. Wind Farm Structures

11.5. Seabed Mapping

11.5.1. Pipeline Route Surveying

11.5.2. Resource Mapping

12. Intelligent Unmanned Surveying Vessels Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Intelligent Unmanned Surveying Vessels Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Intelligent Unmanned Surveying Vessels Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. ECA Group SAS

16.2. Fugro N.V.

16.3. iXblue SAS

16.4. Kongsberg Maritime AS

16.5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

16.6. OceanAlpha (Shanghai) Marine Technology Co., Ltd.

16.7. OceanAlpha Group Ltd.

16.8. Saildrone Inc.

16.9. SeaRobotics Corporation

16.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

16.11. Textron Inc.

16.12. The Boeing Company

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [324]

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