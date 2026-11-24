MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added tooffering.

Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 delivers comprehensive intelligence from 234 real-world transactions involving hematology assets, technologies and development programs. Covering malignant and non-malignant disorders, the report provides an evidence-based view of the companies, therapeutic indications, technologies and development stages shaping hematology collaboration and licensing activity.

Designed for professionals involved in business development, licensing, search and evaluation, corporate strategy, R&D strategy, competitive intelligence and legal affairs, the report combines market analysis with detailed transaction records, disclosed financial terms and publicly available contract documents. Users can evaluate relevant precedents, identify prospective partners and assess how deal structures vary according to asset maturity, rights, geography and therapeutic focus.

Analyze hematology partnering trends

The report examines hematology dealmaking between 2016 and 2026, helping users determine where transaction activity is concentrated and how the market is evolving. Analysis covers:



Annual hematology partnering trends

Deal types and industry sectors

Development stage at signing

Technology categories

Therapeutic indications and targets

Leading hematology dealmakers Highest-value transactions based on disclosed terms

This market-wide perspective supports the identification of active companies, high-interest therapeutic areas and emerging external innovation strategies. Analysis by indication, target, technology and development stage also enables users to select more relevant comparable transactions for a specific asset or program.

Benchmark hematology deal financial terms

Dedicated financial analysis covers disclosed headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalty rates. Each benchmark can be assessed alongside the corresponding transaction record, allowing users to consider the asset, development stage, rights package and commercial context behind the reported economics.

These real-world hematology deal benchmarks can support opportunity assessment, internal valuation, transaction planning and negotiation. By connecting financial data with the circumstances of individual agreements, the report provides a stronger basis for comparison than standalone market averages.

Identify prospective hematology partners

Company-level transaction histories reveal which organizations have demonstrated sustained interest in hematology licensing and collaboration. Users can identify:



Companies actively pursuing hematology opportunities

Potential licensing, research and development partners

Organizations investing in specific indications or targets

Dealmakers focused on particular technologies or development stages Competitors using partnerships to expand hematology portfolios

For biotechnology companies seeking partners, prior transaction activity offers practical evidence of strategic alignment and appetite for comparable assets. The intelligence can also help search and evaluation teams prioritize outreach based on relevant partnering behavior.

Examine hematology agreement structures

The report includes licensing, collaboration, research, development and related partnering transactions. Depending on the level of public disclosure, individual records may provide insight into:



Rights granted and retained

Research and development responsibilities

Exclusivity and geographic scope

Intellectual property provisions

Development and regulatory obligations

Manufacturing and supply responsibilities

Commercialization rights

Upfront consideration, milestones and royalties Governance, term and termination provisions

Where available, underlying contract documents offer access to negotiated agreement language that extends beyond information contained in corporate announcements. Legal and transaction teams can use these materials to examine precedent clauses, allocation of responsibilities, milestone triggers, royalty provisions and termination rights.

Search a focused hematology deal directory

The report's deal directory enables transactions to be reviewed by company, technology type, therapeutic indication, target and contract availability. Records connect users with additional deal information and associated documentation when publicly accessible, creating an efficient resource for precedent research and competitive analysis.

Applications across business and transaction teams



Business development and licensing: Evaluate comparable transactions, prospective partners and suitable deal structures.

Search and evaluation: Assess company interest across relevant assets, indications, technologies and development stages.

Biotechnology partnering: Identify organizations with a demonstrated history of investing in comparable hematology opportunities.

Corporate and R&D strategy: Monitor external innovation and portfolio-building activity among competitors and potential partners.

Competitive and market intelligence: Track changes in partnering priorities by company, indication, target and technology. Legal and transaction management: Review contract precedents to support agreement preparation, structuring and negotiation.

Customized Executive Partnering Briefing

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the report's underlying hematology deal intelligence to a specific asset, technology, indication, target or partnering objective.

Depending on the assignment, the briefing may cover selected comparable transactions, prioritized prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, transaction structures, financial and royalty benchmarks, and relevant contract provisions. This tailored analysis transforms broad hematology partnering data into actionable intelligence aligned with the customer's strategic and transaction priorities.

Companies Featured



Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Anthos Therapeutics

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Arbor Biotechnologies

AstraZeneca

Beam Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cadrenal Therapeutics

CAMP4 Therapeutics

Cellphire

Cerus

CRISPR Therapeutics

CSL Behring

Daiichi Sankyo

Disc Medicine

Editas Medicine

Enlaza Therapeutics

ExCellThera

Fibrogen

Fulcrum Therapeutics

Genentech

Grifols

Hemanext

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Jasper Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics

LaNova Medicines

Maxcyte

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Orchard Therapeutics

Pfizer

Poseida Therapeutics

Precision BioSciences

Protagonist Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Sangamo Therapeutics

Siemens Healthineers

Spark Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

UniQure

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vifor Pharma Zenas BioPharma

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