MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opposing spindles process both steel facings simultaneously, combining short, rigid tooling, automatic tool changes and controlled material handling in one purpose-built system

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXYZ introduces VERTEX IMP, a vertical CNC cutting machine designed for foam-core insulated metal panels with thin steel facings. By machining both exterior steel surfaces simultaneously, VERTEX IMP offers manufacturers a new approach to producing door openings, window openings, service penetrations and custom panel features.

The system combines opposing spindles, automatic tool changers on both sides, mechanical roller clamping and enclosed debris containment. Its vertical configuration gives each spindle direct access to its respective steel facing, eliminating the need for long steel-cutting tools to reach through the insulating core to the opposite surface.

A New Approach to Insulated Metal Panel Cutting

Traditional flatbed processing of thick insulated metal panels can require extended tooling to reach the opposite steel facing. That additional reach can contribute to vibration, slower processing and difficulty maintaining consistent edge quality. Removing metal and foam debris from deep, narrow cuts presents another production challenge.









VERTEX IMP addresses these requirements by positioning the panel vertically and processing each steel facing with its own short, rigid tool. Opposing spindles machine both facings at once, while coordinated tool movement and panel travel produce the required openings and profiles.

The VERTEX IMP machine delivers processing speeds up to 10 times faster than traditional cutting methods, depending on the specific application and processing requirements.

Beyond speed, direct access to each facing helps reduce long-reach vibration and supports cleaner, more consistent cutting.

Steel Cutting and Foam Removal in One Integrated Workflow

VERTEX IMP brings the main stages of insulated metal panel processing into a coordinated sequence.

The panel is loaded vertically onto lower supports and secured through mechanical roller clamping. Both steel facings are then machined simultaneously. Automatic tool changers on each side transition the spindles to foam-removal tooling, allowing the machine to process the core from both directions.

During foam removal, a controlled centre web remains to keep the cutout connected to the surrounding panel. The processed panel can then be unloaded, with retained cutouts removed downstream.

This approach combines automated tooling transitions with controlled cutout retention, helping maintain panel stability during subsequent handling and shipping.

Mechanical Panel Control Without a Vacuum Table

VERTEX IMP uses mechanical roller clamping to support and control the panel through the cutting zone, including panels with textured or imperfect facings.

The system does not require vacuum hold-down, spoilboards, gasketing or deck resurfacing. Roller-controlled handling supports panel movement throughout machining, integrating material control with the vertical cutting process.

Custom fittings are designed to accommodate a variety of insulated metal panel profiles and configurations. A modular material platform allows the support arrangement to be configured for panel length and production requirements.

Enclosed Dust and Debris Management

Localised dust extraction is positioned close to both cutting locations inside an enclosed processing area.

Collection near the cutting tools helps capture metal and foam debris at the source, while the enclosure helps contain material within the machining zone. Together, these features support cleaner operation and reduce cleanup around the machine.

Designed for Insulated Metal Panel Applications

VERTEX IMP is designed for target panel thicknesses of 4, 6 and 8 inches, with panel widths up to 48 inches and lengths up to 40 feet.

Supported applications include:



Door and window openings.

Electrical-box cutouts.

HVAC penetrations.

Corner cuts and L-shaped features. Edge details and custom profiles.



Manufacturers can work with AXYZ to review panel dimensions, facing profiles, opening geometries and tooling requirements for their application.

With simultaneous two-sided steel processing, automatic tool changes, mechanical panel holding and controlled debris collection, VERTEX IMP introduces a new vertical approach to insulated metal panel manufacturing.

For product information or to discuss an application, visit AXYZ VERTEX IMP.

About AXYZ

AXYZ manufactures CNC routing systems for a range of materials and production applications. Based in Waterdown, Ontario, the company provides CNC machinery, tooling, application support and material-handling solutions. VERTEX IMP extends its product offering with a purpose-built system for vertical insulated metal panel processing.

Contact

AXYZ Automation Group

5 Medicorum Place

Waterdown, Ontario, Canada L8B 0Y2

Telephone: 1-800-361-3408

Email:...

Website:

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