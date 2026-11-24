MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto-based MGA grows Revau's national platform and specialty underwriting capabilities across Canada

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revau, a North American managing general agent (MGA) specializing in property and casualty insurance, today announced the acquisition of H.W. Kaufman Group's Canadian MGA and claims business, a Toronto-based platform specializing in complex and hard-to-place risks. The business, which has operated as Burns & Wilcox Canada, will transition to the Revau brand.

Kaufman's Canadian MGA business delivers specialty underwriting expertise across commercial, professional, marine and personal lines through its network of retail brokers across Canada. With a coast-to-coast presence, the business offers delegated underwriting capabilities through its relationships with domestic insurers, Lloyd's and global specialty insurance markets, complemented by wholesale brokerage services. It also operates an in-house third-party claims administration business serving brokers and clients.

This transaction marks an important step in Revau's national expansion, strengthening its position as the largest independent MGA in Canada and advancing its North American growth strategy. Kaufman has operated its highly respected Canadian MGA and wholesale brokerage platform since 2012. Its established presence, particularly in Ontario and Atlantic Canada, reinforces Revau's current Canadian footprint.

The acquisition expands Revau's distribution network and creates opportunities to bring its products and underwriting expertise to more brokers across Canada, supported by an enhanced national claims team. Brokers working with Kaufman's Canadian MGA will also gain access to Revau's markets and capabilities to support larger and more complex risks. Kaufman's Canadian in-house claims administration business will also add to Revau's claims capabilities.

“It is an important milestone in our North American growth strategy,” said Jean-François Raymond, President and CEO of Revau.“Strengthening our Canadian business while continuing to expand in the United States is central to our vision of building a leading North American MGA. Kaufman's Canadian MGA brings underwriting depth and long-standing broker relationships that deepen our leadership in Canada. This acquisition also creates an opportunity to expand ties with Burns & Wilcox in the U.S. and Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions in London.”

“This acquisition represents a transformational step in building the company we want to become,” said Rahim Tejani, President, Revau Canada.“It brings together exceptional talent and complementary underwriting capabilities at greater scale. More importantly, it empowers the business we are building for the future, one that could move faster, innovate more boldly and create even greater value for our brokers, carrier partners and employees. We are excited about what we can accomplish together.”

“Since our partnership began in 2020, the Revau team has combined disciplined execution with an ambitious vision,” said Marcel Larochelle, Managing Partner at Novacap and Chairman of the Board at Revau.“This acquisition builds on strong momentum, including three U.S. acquisitions across 2025 and 2026, and positions Revau for even greater success with brokers, carrier partners and employees across North America.”

This transaction represents Revau's 11th acquisition since Novacap's partnership in 2020, reinforcing the company's continued commitment to growing its position in the North American specialty insurance market.

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP acted as legal counsel to Revau. Dentons Canada LLP acted as legal counsel to H.W. Kaufman Group. Ardea Partners LP acted as exclusive financial advisor to H.W. Kaufman Group.

About Revau

Revau Advanced Underwriting Inc. is a leading Managing General Agent (MGA) with operations across Canada and the United States, specializing in property and casualty insurance. Revau delivers tailored commercial insurance solutions for specialized and niche risks through its extensive broker network. Headquartered in Quebec, with offices and teams located across Canada and the United States, Revau combines deep industry expertise with a cutting-edge digital platform. This integrated approach simplifies the commercial insurance process and delivers exceptional value to brokers and their clients.

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About Novacap

Novacap is a leading investor and one of Canada's most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries, and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector-specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over C$17 billion in assets under management, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution.

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Marie-Philippe Lambert, Revau's Chief Marketing Officer

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