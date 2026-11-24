MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added tooffering.

Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 delivers comprehensive intelligence on 506 collaboration and licensing agreements involving dermatology assets, technologies and development programs. The report helps organizations assess the global dermatology partnering landscape, identify active dealmakers, evaluate comparable transactions and benchmark disclosed financial terms.

Covering innovative therapeutics, biologics and programs targeting inflammatory, immune-mediated and other dermatological conditions, the report combines market-wide analysis with detailed transaction records. Users can examine who is partnering, which indications and technologies are attracting investment, how agreements are structured and how deal activity varies by development stage.

Analyze dermatology partnering trends

The report evaluates dermatology dealmaking between 2016 and 2026 across key strategic and commercial criteria, including:



Annual partnering activity and market trends

Deal type and industry sector

Development stage at signing

Technology type and therapeutic indication

Most active dermatology dealmakers

Leading transactions by disclosed value Changes in partnering priorities and external innovation strategies

This analysis enables business development, licensing, corporate strategy and competitive intelligence teams to determine where activity is concentrated and which opportunities are receiving the strongest industry interest.

Benchmark dermatology deal values and financial terms

Dedicated financial analysis covers disclosed headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalty rates. Each benchmark can be assessed alongside the relevant transaction record, allowing users to consider the asset, development stage, rights granted, geographic scope and agreement structure.

These real-world financial benchmarks support opportunity assessment, internal valuation, deal preparation and negotiation. By connecting financial data with comparable transaction circumstances, the report provides more actionable insight than standalone averages.

Identify prospective dermatology partners

Company rankings and transaction histories reveal the organizations most active in dermatology licensing and collaboration. Users can identify companies pursuing opportunities in specific indications, technologies and development stages, as well as competitors implementing similar external innovation strategies.

For biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies seeking partners, previous deal activity offers evidence of an organization's interest in comparable dermatology programs. The report also supports targeted partner outreach by highlighting companies with relevant transaction experience and established strategic priorities.

Compare deals by indication, technology and development stage

Dermatology programs face distinct clinical, competitive and commercial conditions. The report categorizes transactions by therapeutic indication, enabling users to focus on agreements aligned with a specific asset or strategic objective. Combining indication-level analysis with technology and development-stage data helps teams identify stronger transaction comparables and more relevant prospective partners.

Examine dermatology agreement structures

The report covers licensing, collaboration, research, development and related partnering agreements. Depending on public disclosure, transaction records may provide intelligence on:



Rights granted, retained and licensed

Research and development responsibilities

Exclusivity and geographic scope

Intellectual property provisions

Development and regulatory obligations

Manufacturing, supply and commercialization responsibilities

Upfront consideration, milestones and royalties Governance, agreement term and termination rights

Where publicly available, underlying contract documents are included for selected transactions. These agreements allow legal and transaction teams to review negotiated language relating to intellectual property, milestone triggers, royalty provisions, commercialization rights, exclusivity, development obligations and termination.

Access a directory of 506 dermatology deals

The report includes a searchable directory of 506 dermatology collaboration and licensing transactions. Deals can be reviewed by company, technology type, therapeutic indication and contract availability. Individual entries connect users with detailed deal records and associated public contract documentation where available.

Designed for strategic and transaction-focused teams

The report supports business development and licensing professionals evaluating comparable deals and potential partners; search and evaluation teams monitoring external opportunities; biotechnology companies seeking collaboration or licensing partners; corporate and R&D strategy teams assessing portfolio development; competitive intelligence teams tracking market activity; and legal teams reviewing precedent agreement structures.

Customized Executive Partnering Briefing

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing based on their asset, technology, indication or partnering objectives. The briefing can incorporate selected comparable transactions, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, financial benchmarks, royalty data, agreement structures and contract insights. This tailored service converts market-wide dermatology deal intelligence into company-specific guidance for partnering strategy, transaction planning and decision-making.

Companies Featured



3M

Aclaris Therapeutics

Advanced Medical Solutions

Almirall

Amgen

AnaptysBio

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

AstraZeneca

Azitra

Basilea Pharmaceutica

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Cabaletta Bio

Castle Biosciences

Charles River Laboratories

Cipla

DermTech

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Evommune

Galderma

Genentech

Ginkgo BioWorks

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Incyte

Innovent Biologics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Kane Biotech

LEO Pharma

Medline

Merck KGaA

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Novartis

Organogenesis

Pfizer

Pierre Fabre

Protagonist Therapeutics

Roche

Sanofi

Smith & Nephew

Sun Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

UNION Therapeutics

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

WuXi Biologics

Yale School of Medicine Zymeworks

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