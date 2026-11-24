Dermatology Collaboration And Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026 Benchmark 506 Real-World Deals, Financial Terms, Top Dealmakers, And Contract Structures To Guide Partnering Strategy
Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 delivers comprehensive intelligence on 506 collaboration and licensing agreements involving dermatology assets, technologies and development programs. The report helps organizations assess the global dermatology partnering landscape, identify active dealmakers, evaluate comparable transactions and benchmark disclosed financial terms.
Covering innovative therapeutics, biologics and programs targeting inflammatory, immune-mediated and other dermatological conditions, the report combines market-wide analysis with detailed transaction records. Users can examine who is partnering, which indications and technologies are attracting investment, how agreements are structured and how deal activity varies by development stage.
Analyze dermatology partnering trends
The report evaluates dermatology dealmaking between 2016 and 2026 across key strategic and commercial criteria, including:
- Annual partnering activity and market trends Deal type and industry sector Development stage at signing Technology type and therapeutic indication Most active dermatology dealmakers Leading transactions by disclosed value Changes in partnering priorities and external innovation strategies
This analysis enables business development, licensing, corporate strategy and competitive intelligence teams to determine where activity is concentrated and which opportunities are receiving the strongest industry interest.
Benchmark dermatology deal values and financial terms
Dedicated financial analysis covers disclosed headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalty rates. Each benchmark can be assessed alongside the relevant transaction record, allowing users to consider the asset, development stage, rights granted, geographic scope and agreement structure.
These real-world financial benchmarks support opportunity assessment, internal valuation, deal preparation and negotiation. By connecting financial data with comparable transaction circumstances, the report provides more actionable insight than standalone averages.
Identify prospective dermatology partners
Company rankings and transaction histories reveal the organizations most active in dermatology licensing and collaboration. Users can identify companies pursuing opportunities in specific indications, technologies and development stages, as well as competitors implementing similar external innovation strategies.
For biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies seeking partners, previous deal activity offers evidence of an organization's interest in comparable dermatology programs. The report also supports targeted partner outreach by highlighting companies with relevant transaction experience and established strategic priorities.
Compare deals by indication, technology and development stage
Dermatology programs face distinct clinical, competitive and commercial conditions. The report categorizes transactions by therapeutic indication, enabling users to focus on agreements aligned with a specific asset or strategic objective. Combining indication-level analysis with technology and development-stage data helps teams identify stronger transaction comparables and more relevant prospective partners.
Examine dermatology agreement structures
The report covers licensing, collaboration, research, development and related partnering agreements. Depending on public disclosure, transaction records may provide intelligence on:
- Rights granted, retained and licensed Research and development responsibilities Exclusivity and geographic scope Intellectual property provisions Development and regulatory obligations Manufacturing, supply and commercialization responsibilities Upfront consideration, milestones and royalties Governance, agreement term and termination rights
Where publicly available, underlying contract documents are included for selected transactions. These agreements allow legal and transaction teams to review negotiated language relating to intellectual property, milestone triggers, royalty provisions, commercialization rights, exclusivity, development obligations and termination.
Access a directory of 506 dermatology deals
The report includes a searchable directory of 506 dermatology collaboration and licensing transactions. Deals can be reviewed by company, technology type, therapeutic indication and contract availability. Individual entries connect users with detailed deal records and associated public contract documentation where available.
Designed for strategic and transaction-focused teams
The report supports business development and licensing professionals evaluating comparable deals and potential partners; search and evaluation teams monitoring external opportunities; biotechnology companies seeking collaboration or licensing partners; corporate and R&D strategy teams assessing portfolio development; competitive intelligence teams tracking market activity; and legal teams reviewing precedent agreement structures.
Customized Executive Partnering Briefing
Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing based on their asset, technology, indication or partnering objectives. The briefing can incorporate selected comparable transactions, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, financial benchmarks, royalty data, agreement structures and contract insights. This tailored service converts market-wide dermatology deal intelligence into company-specific guidance for partnering strategy, transaction planning and decision-making.
Companies Featured
- 3M Aclaris Therapeutics Advanced Medical Solutions Almirall Amgen AnaptysBio Arcutis Biotherapeutics AstraZeneca Azitra Basilea Pharmaceutica BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Boehringer Ingelheim Botanix Pharmaceuticals Cabaletta Bio Castle Biosciences Charles River Laboratories Cipla DermTech Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Eli Lilly Evommune Galderma Genentech Ginkgo BioWorks Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Incyte Innovent Biologics Ionis Pharmaceuticals Johnson & Johnson Kane Biotech LEO Pharma Medline Merck KGaA MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Novartis Organogenesis Pfizer Pierre Fabre Protagonist Therapeutics Roche Sanofi Smith & Nephew Sun Pharmaceutical Takeda Pharmaceutical Teva Pharmaceutical Industries UNION Therapeutics Verrica Pharmaceuticals WuXi Biologics Yale School of Medicine Zymeworks
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