Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAE Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.82% from 2025 to 2031, supported by rising cloud adoption, artificial intelligence workloads, hyperscale expansion, digital transformation initiatives, and continued investment in high-capacity connectivity infrastructure.

The UAE remains one of the Middle East's most developed data center markets, with approximately 37 operational facilities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Fujairah, and Sharjah. An additional 21 upcoming facilities have been identified, highlighting a strong development pipeline as operators respond to demand from government organizations, telecommunications companies, cloud providers, financial institutions, and large enterprises.

Market Growth and Connectivity

The country currently has 18 operational submarine cables, with three additional systems expected to become operational during 2026-2027. This expanding network will improve international capacity, reduce latency, and support growing demand for broadband, cloud, AI, and financial-trading services.

In February 2026, the $700 million WorldLink cable was announced. The carrier-neutral system is expected to connect the UAE with Turkey through Iraq, provide capacity of 900 Tbps, and reduce Europe-Middle East latency to below 100 ms by bypassing the congested Egypt route. The project is set to reinforce the UAE's position as a regional digital gateway and strengthen connectivity for hyperscalers, AI platforms, and financial services companies.

Wholesale colocation continues to gain market share. In 2025, retail colocation was projected to represent approximately 27% of total colocation revenue, compared with 73% for wholesale colocation. By 2031, wholesale colocation revenue is forecast to exceed 91% of the market, while retail colocation is expected to account for the remaining 9%.

Research Scope and Market Intelligence

The report provides UAE data center market sizing across investment, facility area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. It evaluates investments by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators while presenting city-level analysis for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other locations.

Coverage includes:



37 existing data center facilities and 21 upcoming facilities across five cities

Existing and upcoming data center area and IT load capacity

UAE colocation revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2031

Retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing, and market share

Investment forecasts for IT, power, cooling, and general construction

Market trends, growth drivers, investment opportunities, constraints, and competitive prospects Demand and supply analysis supported by a transparent research methodology

The infrastructure assessment covers server, storage, and network systems, along with UPS systems, generators, switches & switchgears, PDUs, cooling systems, rack cabinets, and related mechanical equipment. Cooling analysis includes CRAC and CRAH systems, chillers, cooling towers, condensers, dry coolers, and other cooling units.

General construction coverage includes Core & Shell Development, Installation & commissioning Services, Building & Engineering Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM). Facilities are also assessed across Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV standards.

Competitive and Vendor Landscape

IT infrastructure providers are supporting the UAE's cloud-driven, high-density data center ecosystem with servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware. Prominent companies covered include Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, and NVIDIA.

Engineering and construction firms are increasingly using modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated project schedules to deliver capacity efficiently. The report reviews contractors and consultants such as AESG, ALDAR, ALEC Engineering and Contracting, Arcadis, Arup, Black & White Engineering, DC PRO Engineering, Edarat Group, Group AMANA, Linesight, RED Engineering Design, Rider Levett Bucknall, Sudlows, Syska Hennessy Group, and Turner & Townsend.

Support infrastructure providers maintain a strong regional presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance agreements, and manufacturing capabilities. Key companies include ABB, Airedale, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv.

The UAE colocation market includes established investors such as Core42, du, Equinix, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Moro Hub, Pacific Controls, Pure Data Centres, and XDS DATACENTERS. New entrants Quantum Switch Tamasuk and Volt reflect increasing demand for flexible, high-capacity data center services.

Khazna Data Centers is a major operator in the country, serving government, telecommunications, cloud, and enterprise customers through 12 operational facilities. Gulf Data Hub ranks second in terms of core & shell power capacity and has more than 256.0 MW of under-developed or planned capacity. The commissioning of these projects could significantly influence future UAE data center market share.

Key Questions Addressed



How large is the UAE data center market?

How much power capacity will be added across the UAE during 2026-2031?

Which factors are driving investment and capacity expansion? Which UAE cities are included in the market analysis?

The report offers strategic intelligence for data center investors, colocation providers, hyperscalers, enterprises, infrastructure vendors, construction companies, and other stakeholders evaluating opportunities in the rapidly expanding UAE digital infrastructure market.

Key Attributes

