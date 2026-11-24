Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Norway Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Norway data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.30% from 2025 to 2031, supported by renewable energy availability, expanding connectivity, cloud adoption, and rising demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure. The report analyzes market investment, data center area, power capacity, colocation revenue, competitive dynamics, and development opportunities across more than eight Norwegian cities.

NORWAY DATA CENTER MARKET - KEY HIGHLIGHTS



Norway is an emerging Nordic data center hub with approximately 30 operational facilities. Oslo is the primary location, accounting for around 17 existing data centers. Major operators include Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, and Bulk Infrastructure.

The country is connected through approximately 13 submarine cables, including Bodo-Rost Cable, Eviny Digital, Havsil, NOr5ke Viking, NO-UK, Norfest, Polar Circle Cable, Skagenfiber West, Svalbard Undersea Cable System, and Tverrlinken. These systems provide links to the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, and other European markets.

In January 2026, Space Norway partnered with the Norwegian Ministry of Defence to develop the first cable landing station on Jan Mayen for the Arctic Way subsea system. Manufactured by SubCom, the 1,460.2-mile cable is scheduled to connect mainland Norway with Jan Mayen and Svalbard by 2028.

Abundant renewable energy resources strengthen Norway's appeal for sustainable data center investment. In February 2026, Green Mountain launched a heat reuse initiative at its RJU1 facility in Rjukan. The closed-loop system supplies excess heat to Hima Seafood's nearby trout farm, currently operates at 1.75 MW, and is expected to scale to 8 MW.

Operators are introducing higher-density racks to accommodate AI and HPC workloads. In May 2025, Bulk Infrastructure added three data halls at its OS-IX facility in Oslo, doubling total capacity to 14 MW. The expansion introduced multi-density configurations ranging from 3 kW to 4 kW per rack and from 40 kW to 50 kW per rack. Wholesale colocation demand is expected to increase as Norwegian enterprises expand their use of cloud technologies. Wholesale services represented approximately 92.0% of total colocation revenue in 2025, with the share forecast to exceed 94.6% by 2031.

RESEARCH COVERAGE AND BUSINESS VALUE

The report provides market sizing for investment, data center area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. It evaluates activity among colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators while presenting city-level analysis of installed and planned capacity.



Coverage of 30 existing facilities and 16 identified upcoming developments across more than eight cities.

Comparison of existing and upcoming data center area and IT load capacity.

Norway colocation revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2031, including retail and wholesale revenue and pricing.

Investment analysis across IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction services.

Assessment of industry trends, growth drivers, development constraints, investment opportunities, and long-term prospects.

Business profiles and product portfolios of leading infrastructure vendors, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, operators, and investors. Analysis of supply, demand, market entry, and competitive positioning based on a transparent research methodology.

VENDOR AND INVESTOR LANDSCAPE

IT infrastructure providers support Norway's high-density and cloud-driven ecosystem through servers, storage systems, networking platforms, and AI-optimized hardware. Key vendors include Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, NetNordic Group AS, Oracle, Pure Storage, and Super Micro Computer.

Construction contractors and sub-contractors are emphasizing modular development, prefabrication, and accelerated delivery schedules. Prominent companies include AECOM, Arup, Coromatic AB, COWI, CTS Group, Designer Group, Elecnor Group, HDR Architecture, Keysource, Kirby Group Engineering, Mercury, Ramboll, Skanska, Sweco, Turner & Townsend, and YIT.

Support infrastructure providers maintain local service capabilities, long-term maintenance agreements, and regional supply networks. Notable participants include ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Socomec Group, STULZ, Swegon, Trane Technologies, and Vertiv.

The colocation market includes established operators such as Green Mountain, Vaultica Data Centers, STORESPEED, Telia, Nscale, Bulk Infrastructure, and STACK Infrastructure. Investors also include AQ Compute, ASP Data Center, Blix Solutions AS, Bluefjords, Gigahost AS, Lefdal Mine Data Centers, Lunar Digital, Orange Business, and Terakraft. New entrants such as Google, Fossefall, Greenscale Data Centres, and Keysource & Namsos DataSenter indicate growing interest in flexible, scalable, and high-capacity facilities.

In June 2025, GreenScale acquired the Tonstad DataPark site, which has 300 MW of approved grid capacity. The €2.5 billion ($2.85 billion) project is among the largest planned data center campuses in Southern Norway and will be delivered in phases, with initial capacity targeted for 2027.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



IT Infrastructure: Servers, storage systems, and network infrastructure.

Electrical Infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs, and other electrical infrastructure.

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling systems, rack cabinets, and other mechanical infrastructure.

Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers, and other cooling units.

General Construction: Core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering & building design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM).

Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV facilities. Geographic Coverage: Existing and upcoming facilities in Oslo and other Norwegian cities, analyzed by area and power capacity.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Key Attributes

