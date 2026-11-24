MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Controlling Ceramic Yield from the Powder Source: TRUNNANO's Nano-Modified Alumina Powder Officially Launched

LUOYANG, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO (Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd.), a company specializing in advanced chemical and new materials, today announced the official launch of its nano-modified alumina powder. Targeting high-end structural ceramics, electronic substrates, precision polishing, and semiconductor processes, the new product is designed to address an industry-wide challenge: the difficulty of simultaneously achieving sintering activity, dispersion stability, and surface quality with conventional alumina powders. The launch provides customers with a systematic material solution that spans from "powder performance" to "end-product yield."

Alumina is one of the most widely used ceramic materials, yet conventional micron-sized alumina powders often face high sintering temperatures, grain coarsening, and insufficient density in demanding applications. Drawing on years of experience in nanomaterial preparation and surface modification, TRUNNANO's technical team has developed a surface-treatment process combined with nanoscale control that significantly improves sintering activity and dispersion uniformity while maintaining high purity. This enables customers to achieve finer grain structures and higher mechanical performance at lower sintering temperatures.









TRUNNANO Nano-modified Alumina Powder

During product development, TRUNNANO focused on addressing three practical material-selection challenges. First, the company clarified the balance between "high purity" and "sinterability": higher purity is not always better-what matters is matching powder purity, particle size distribution, and surface condition to the specific process. Second, it established a matching logic covering "particle size–dispersion–sintering–performance," helping users select the right specification based on their forming method (dry pressing, slip casting, tape casting, etc.). Third, it made "batch-to-batch consistency" a core metric, recognizing that powder variability is often a hidden source of yield loss in ceramic components.

between-trunnano-nano-modified-alumina-powder-and-conventional-alumina-powders.png" width="600" data-dpi="96" data-caption="Technical Parameter Comparison Between TRUNNANO Nano-Modified Alumina Powder and Conventional Alumina Powders - Key parameters including particle size, crystal phase, purity, specific surface area, sintering activity, dispersion stability, and batch consistency are compared to illustrate the performance advantages of the nano-modified product in high-end ceramic applications." data-filename="Technical Parameter Comparison Table Between TRUNNANO Nano-Modified Alumina Powder and Conventional Alumina Powders.png" />



Technical Parameter Comparison Table Between TRUNNANO Nano-Modified Alumina Powder and Conventional Alumina Powders

Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, stated: "Powder is the starting point of ceramic performance. We are not simply a raw material supplier-we help customers control risk at the source. The launch of our nano-modified alumina powder is an important step in translating years of engineering data into actionable material solutions, with the goal of making high-end ceramic manufacturing more stable and more efficient."

The product is available in multiple particle size and purity specifications, with customized surface modification options to meet specific customer process requirements. TRUNNANO will provide selection guidance and technical support to assist customers through the transition from sample validation to volume adoption.

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research, development, production, and sales of nanomaterials, high-end ceramic products, and high-purity chemicals. Driven by technological innovation, the company's products are widely applied across diverse sectors, including electronics, new energy, thermal management, and industrial catalysis. Renowned for its exceptional product quality and professional technical services, TRUNNANO has earned the widespread trust of customers worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO will continue to drive advancements in materials science, leveraging continuous technological breakthroughs to contribute to global industrial development.

Contact Name: Roger Luo

Email:...

Phone/WhatsApp: 0086 18837956556

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

