The Sweden data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% from 2025 to 2031, supported by national digitalization programs, expanding cloud adoption, AI infrastructure demand, renewable energy availability, and investment in large-scale data center campuses.

Government initiatives are strengthening Sweden's position as a leading European data center destination. The Digital Transformation Strategy 2035 prioritizes digital skills, cybersecurity, and tech-driven public services, while a dedicated national AI strategy is expected to be presented in the first half of 2026. These policies are anticipated to accelerate demand for secure, scalable, and AI-ready data center infrastructure.

Growing adoption of AI, ML, IoT, cloud computing, and high-performance workloads is encouraging operators to develop facilities with advanced power and cooling capabilities. EcoDataCenter began construction of an AI-ready data center campus in Borlange in September 2025. In December 2025, Singularity Compute launched a GPU cluster at a Conapto data center, offering bare-metal and virtual machine GPU rentals based on NVIDIA L40S, H200, and B200 systems.

Market Growth and Investment Outlook



atNorth, EcoDataCenter, and Brookfield are developing data center campuses with capacities exceeding 100 MW, indicating strong growth prospects for large colocation facilities.

Winthrop Technologies is constructing a 40 MW greenfield data center in Sweden for a global hyperscale customer.

Existing operators, including EcoDataCenter, Bahnhof, GlobalConnect, and Conapto, continue to expand their Swedish footprints.

The market includes 38 existing facilities and 11 identified upcoming facilities across more than 10 locations. Stockholm remains a major data center hub, while additional investment is expanding capacity in other Swedish cities.

Sweden's renewable energy profile is another major market advantage. The country produces substantial electricity from hydro/marine, wind, solar, and bioenergy resources. It targets 100% renewable electricity production by 2040 and net-zero emissions by 2045. These objectives align with the sustainability requirements of hyperscale, cloud, colocation, and enterprise data center operators.

Scope of the Report

The report provides market sizing by investment, facility area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. It assesses investment activity among colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators and evaluates existing and upcoming data center capacity by location, square feet, and MW.

Coverage includes Sweden colocation market revenue and forecasts from 2022 to 2031, retail and wholesale colocation revenue, and pricing analysis. Data center investments are classified across IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, and general construction services.



IT infrastructure: Servers, storage systems, and network infrastructure.

Electrical infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs, and related equipment.

Mechanical infrastructure: Cooling systems, rack cabinets, and supporting components.

Cooling systems: CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers, and other cooling units.

General construction: Core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering & building design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM). Tier standards: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV facilities.

Competitive Landscape

Major colocation operators active in Sweden include atNorth, Bahnhof, Conapto, Digital Realty, EcoDataCenter, Equinix, GleSYS, Kolo DC, and Vaultica Data Centers. Leading cloud operators include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle Cloud. Brookfield and Evroc are identified as notable new entrants.

Prominent IT infrastructure providers include Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, and NVIDIA. Key support infrastructure providers include ABB, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, FlaktGroup, HITEC Power Protection, Kohler, Legrand, NetNordic, Riello UPS, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec Group, STULZ, Swegon, and Vertiv.

The construction ecosystem features global and local Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors, including AFEC, Bravida, ByggPartner, Collen Construction, Coromatic AB, COWI, Dornan, DPR Construction, Granlund, Jones Engineering, KeyPlants, Kirby Group Engineering, Linesight, NCC, RED Engineering Design, RKD, Skanska, Sweco, and Winthrop Technologies.

Key Research Benefits



Detailed analysis of existing and upcoming facilities by area and IT load capacity.

Investment forecasts across IT, power, cooling, and construction infrastructure.

Assessment of market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, and long-term prospects.

Business profiles and product offerings of investors, operators, contractors, and infrastructure providers. Demand and supply analysis supported by a transparent research methodology.

The report answers key questions about the amount of power capacity expected to be added across Sweden during 2026-2031, the size and forecast of the Sweden data center market, the geographic locations included in the analysis, and the principal factors driving industry growth.

Key Attributes

