Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Finland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Finland data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.18% from 2025 to 2031, supported by rising cloud adoption, AI workloads, sustainability initiatives and significant investments from domestic and international operators. The report analyzes data center investment, power capacity, development area, colocation revenue, infrastructure demand and competitive activity across Helsinki and other Finnish cities.

Finland Data Center Market Growth Drivers

Finland emerged as one of the Nordic region's most attractive data center investment destinations in 2025. Government agencies, private companies, enterprises and startups are expanding their use of cloud platforms to advance digital transformation, improve operational efficiency and deploy AI and machine learning (ML) applications.

In February 2025, Finnish telecommunications company DNA Plc announced plans to migrate 100 core applications and additional workloads from on-premises infrastructure to Google Cloud. The migration uses Google Distributed Cloud to meet Finland's data residency requirements. Non-critical workloads are expected to be hosted at Google's Hamina data center, while DNA Plc plans to adopt services including BigQuery and Google Kubernetes Engine.

Demand for AI-ready data centers is also accelerating. In October 2025, Scale4 announced plans to develop an AI-ready data center in Kitee, Finland. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with operations scheduled to commence in late 2027 or early 2028. In January 2026, Prime Data Centers announced a planned AI-ready facility outside Helsinki representing an investment of approximately $2 billion. Construction is expected to start in 2027.

Government support is strengthening Finland's position in AI research and digital infrastructure. The Finnish government announced annual investment of approximately $11.8 million from 2025 through 2028, alongside an investment of around $7 million to establish ELLIS Institute Finland. The initiative is intended to expand national capabilities in machine learning and AI research.

Sustainability remains a major consideration for data center operators in Finland. Operators are increasingly pursuing renewable power purchase agreements to support data center operations, reduce environmental impact and address customer demand for lower-carbon digital infrastructure.

Scope of the Report

The report provides market sizing and forecasts based on investment value, data center area, power capacity and Finland colocation market revenue. It assesses investments by colocation, hyperscale and enterprise operators and evaluates development across more than 10 locations.



24 existing data center facilities and 28 upcoming facilities

Existing and upcoming data center area and IT load capacity

Colocation revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2031

Retail and wholesale colocation revenue and pricing

Investments in IT, power, cooling and general construction services

Market trends, growth opportunities, restraints and competitive prospects Demand and supply analysis supported by a transparent research methodology

The geographic analysis compares existing and upcoming facilities in Helsinki and other Finnish cities, including their respective area and power capacity. Infrastructure coverage includes servers, storage systems, network infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs, cooling systems, rack cabinets and other mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

General construction analysis covers core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering & building design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM). Facilities are also assessed across Tier I & Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV standards.

Finland Data Center Vendor Landscape

Established colocation and data center investors operating in Finland include atNorth, Borealis Data Center, Elisa, Equinix, Google, Telia Finland and Verne. New investment activity is being driven by Arcem, Asp Data Center, Bitzero Holdings, Compute Nordic, DayOne, Edgnex Data Centres By DAMAC, Meta, Microsoft, Polarnode, Prime Data Centers, Pure Data Centres Group, QTS Data Centers, Scale42 and STORESPEED.

Finland's expanding cloud ecosystem also supports market growth. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Oracle Cloud provide cloud on ramp services in the country. Google operates a cloud region, while Microsoft is planning cloud region infrastructure in Helsinki.

Prominent IT infrastructure providers include Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, IBM, NEC, NVIDIA and Oracle. The construction ecosystem includes AFRY, Bravida, Caverion, Destia Oy, Fluor Corporation, Granlund Group, Haskoning, Kirby Group Engineering, Mercury, NCC, Olla Architecture, Ramboll, RED Engineering Design, Sundstrom, Sweco, Winthrop Technologies and YIT.

Support infrastructure suppliers covered in the report include ABB, Airedale by Modine, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Legrand, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Trane and Vertiv.

Key Questions Addressed



How much power capacity will be added across Finland during 2026-2031?

Which factors are driving Finland data center market growth?

What is the current and forecast size of the Finland data center market?

How will AI-ready infrastructure, cloud adoption and renewable energy shape future investment? Which operators, suppliers and construction contractors are positioned to benefit from market expansion?

Key Attributes

