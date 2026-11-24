The Mexico data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.32% from 2025-2031, reinforcing the country's position as a major contributor to Latin America data center growth. Market expansion is supported by the increasing adoption of digital platforms, AI, IoT and big data technologies, alongside 5G deployment, rising internet penetration, higher data traffic and continued growth in mobile and social media usage. Government initiatives, cloud adoption and the expansion of Mexico's digital economy are also accelerating demand for colocation, hyperscale and enterprise data center capacity.

Mexico Data Center Market Highlights



In November 2025, the Governor of Nuevo Leon announced plans for Latin America's first High-Performance Computing and AI center powered by NVIDIA technology. Managed by AI-Green Data Center (AI-GDC) and CIPRE Holding, the project includes an initial investment of approximately $1 billion over 10 years.

Mexico continues to promote sustainable data center development in support of regulatory requirements and its commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Operators and cloud providers are increasingly considering renewable energy for day-to-day operations as electricity demand rises.

In October 2025, Mexico's Ministry of Energy announced an open call for private renewable energy investment. The initiative aims to attract approximately $7.14 billion and add about 5,970 MW of generation capacity across six priority regions.

Submarine cable development is strengthening Mexico's connectivity and supporting data center investment. In September 2025, Telmex announced the TMX5 submarine cable project, representing an investment of approximately $25 million. Power availability remains a critical market consideration. In September 2025, Microsoft announced the temporary use of gas generators at one of its Queretaro data center facilities because of power grid delays and insufficient electrical infrastructure.

Research Scope and Market Intelligence

The report provides Mexico data center market sizing by investment, area, power capacity and colocation revenue. It assesses investment activity among colocation, hyperscale and enterprise operators while examining data center development across major Mexican cities. Coverage includes 46 existing facilities, nine upcoming facilities and more than 17 locations, with comparisons of existing and planned data center area and IT load capacity.

The analysis includes Mexico colocation market revenue forecasts for 2022-2031, retail and wholesale colocation revenue, and pricing trends. Data center investment is evaluated across IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical systems, cooling and general construction services. The report also reviews market drivers, development opportunities, growth constraints, supply and demand conditions, and the competitive positioning of infrastructure providers, contractors, investors and operators.

Competitive Landscape

Mexico's colocation market includes established operators such as Ascenty (Digital Realty), Equinix, HostDime, KIO Data Centers, Mexico Telecom Partners, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) and Scala Data Centers. New investment is also emerging from CloudHQ, EdgeConneX, Fermaca Networks, Layer 9 Data Centers and MDC Data Centers.

Global cloud providers are expanding their Mexican operations as enterprise and consumer demand increases. Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google, Huawei Cloud, Microsoft and Oracle Cloud have an active market presence. In February 2025, Alibaba Cloud launched its Mexico cloud region, adding to the country's expanding cloud infrastructure ecosystem.

Prominent IT infrastructure providers include Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA, Oracle, Pure Storage and Supermicro. Major construction contractors and sub-contractors include AECOM, Aceco TI, DLR Group, Fluor Corporation, Gensler, KMD Architects, Mendes Holler Engineering, Soben, Syska Hennessy Group, The Weitz Company and Turner Construction.

Support infrastructure suppliers operating in the market include ABB, Alfa Laval, Axis Communications, Bosch Security & Safety Systems, Caterpillar, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Panduit, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ and Vertiv.

Market Segmentation



IT infrastructure: Server, storage and network infrastructure.

Electrical infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, switches & switchgears, PDUs and related equipment.

Mechanical infrastructure: Cooling systems, rack cabinets and supporting mechanical equipment.

Cooling systems: CRAC and CRAH units, chillers, cooling towers, condensers, dry coolers and other cooling technologies.

General construction: Core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, building & engineering design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security and Data Center Infrastructure Management. Tier standards: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV facilities.

Key Questions Addressed



What is the current and forecast size of the Mexico data center market?

How much power capacity will be added across Mexico during 2026-2031?

Which technology, connectivity, energy and investment trends are driving market growth? How are existing operators, cloud providers and new entrants shaping Mexico's competitive data center landscape?

The report equips investors, operators, infrastructure vendors, construction companies and technology providers with actionable analysis of Mexico data center investment, capacity expansion, colocation demand, energy requirements and development opportunities through 2031.

Key Attributes

