T3 Defense Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| T3 DEFENSE INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
(USD in thousands except share and per share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,971
|2,627
|Current assets of consolidated variable interest entities
|Cash and cash equivalents
|745
|1,270
|Other current assets
|81
|102
|Short term deposits and restricted cash
|231
|50
|Marketable securities
|620
|250
|Inventories
|4,570
|-
|Note receivable - related party
|-
|4,500
|Due from related parties
|-
|1,641
|Accounts receivable
|3,546
|506
|Other current assets
|3,917
|224
|Loan granted
|2,596
|2,385
|Total Current assets
|18,277
|13,555
|Non-Current Assets
|Operating right of use assets
|3,964
|823
|Non-Current assets of consolidated variable interest entities
|Cash and securities held in trust account
|177,482
|172,779
|Other non-current assets
|-
|36
|Investment under the fair value option
|1,612
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|639
|101
|Goodwill
|42,421
|7,688
|Other intangible assets
|12,028
|7,388
|Intangible assets
|-
|16
|Deferred taxes
|290
|-
|Funds in respect of employee rights upon termination
|88
|-
|Total Non-Current assets
|238,524
|188,831
|Total Assets
|256,801
|202,386
| T3 DEFENSE INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
(USD in thousands except share and per share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current Liabilities
|Short term loan
|4,325
|12
|Accounts payable
|4,396
|124
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|1,521
|504
|Promissory note – related party
|1,872
|-
|Due to related parties
|207
|255
|Other current liabilities
|5,259
|3,117
|Other current liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities
|353
|104
|Loans payable - former related parties, current maturities
|500
|842
|Stock purchase warrant liabilities
|585
|24,521
|Liability in respect of stock purchase warrant liabilities
|11,933
|-
|Note (Note 7F)
|3,000
|-
|Deferred considerations
|8,478
|14,067
|Total current liabilities
|42,429
|43,546
|Non-Current liabilities
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|2,455
|143
|Long term bank loans
|1,187
|-
|Loan payable - former related parties, net of current maturities
|2,776
|850
|Liability in respect of employee rights upon termination
|111
|-
|Deferred tax liability
|439
|647
|Total Non-Current liabilities
|6,968
|1,640
|Total Liabilities
|49,397
|45,186
|Noncontrolling interests Subject to Possible Redemption
|177,482
|172,779
|Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)
|-
|-
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 3,250,296 and 152,206 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)
|10
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|246,088
|102,737
|Treasury stock
|(539
|)
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(64
|)
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(220,733
|)
|(122,527
|)
|Total Company's stockholders' equity (deficit)
|24,762
|(19,788
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|5,160
|4,209
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|29,922
|(15,579
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|256,801
|202,386
| T3 DEFENSE INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(USD in thousands except share and per share data)
|Nine Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|12,550
|-
|4,901
|-
|Cost of revenues
|(12,421
|)
|-
|(6,156
|)
|-
|Gross profit
|129
|-
|(1,255
|)
|-
|Operating expenses
|Research and development expenses
|(1,093
|)
|-
|(470
|)
|-
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(1,874
|)
|-
|(1,533
|)
|-
|General and administrative expenses
|(18,431
|)
|(7,327
|)
|(11,311
|)
|(4,771
|)
|General and administrative expenses of consolidated variable interest entities
|(648
|)
|-
|(159
|)
|-
|Impairment of goodwill
|(56,626
|)
|-
|(56,626
|)
|-
|Total operating expenses
|(78,672
|)
|(7,327
|)
|(70,099
|)
|(4,771
|)
|Loss from operations
|(78,543
|)
|(7,327
|)
|(71,354
|)
|(4,771
|)
|Other income (expenses)
|Interest expense
|(3,325
|)
|(408
|)
|97
|(36
|)
|Interest income of consolidated variable interest entities
|4,703
|-
|1,593
|-
|Interest on related parties promissory note
|(354
|)
|(64
|)
|-
|(14
|)
|Loss on marketable securities
|(6,467
|)
|-
|(2,769
|)
|-
|Penalty – late registration
|-
|(800
|)
|-
|-
|Change in fair value - convertible note
|5,392
|588
|-
|-
|Change in fair value - stock purchase warrant liabilities
|(24,103
|)
|123,370
|83,522
|13,964
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|(7,484
|)
|-
|(7,484
|)
|Change in fair value - digital assets
|(16
|)
|(968
|)
|-
|(968
|)
|Gain on deconsolidation
|-
|2,491
|-
|2,491
|Day one loss on private placement
|-
|(19,606
|)
|-
|(19,606
|)
|Other income
|1,710
|280
|-
|119
|Total other income (expense), net
|(22,460
|)
|97,399
|82,443
|(11,534
|)
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|(101,003
|)
|90,072
|11,089
|(16,305
|)
|Income taxes
|185
|-
|33
|-
|Net income (loss) from continuing operation
|(100,818
|)
|90,072
|11,122
|(16,305
|)
|Gain (loss) from discontinued operations
|4,159
|(461
|)
|-
|(60
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(96,659
|)
|89,611
|11,122
|(16,365
|)
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|1,547
|-
|(307
|)
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to the Company's stockholders
|(98,206
|)
|89,611
|11,429
|(16,365
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(96,659
|)
|89,611
|11,122
|(16,365
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (basic) (*)
|(113.39
|)
|1,842.3
|5.05
|(250.9
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations (basic) (*)
|4.46
|(9.4
|)
|-
|(0.9
|)
|Total earnings (loss) per share (basic) (*)
|(108.93
|)
|1,832.9
|5.05
|(251.8
|)
|Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding - basic
|932,413
|48,890
|2,040,046
|64,998
|Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (diluted) (*)
|(113.39
|)
|1,441.0
|(30.80
|)
|(250.9
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations (diluted) (*)
|4.46
|(7.4
|)
|-
|(0.9
|)
|Total Earnings (loss) per share (diluted) (*)
|(108.93
|)
|1,433.6
|(30.80
|)
|(251.8
|)
|Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding – diluted (*)
|932,413
|62,509
|2,762,442
|64,998
(*) Share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-125 Reverse Stock Split.
| T3 DEFENSE INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(USD in thousands except share and per share data)
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss) for the period
|(96,659
|)
|89,611
|Net loss (income) from discontinued operations
|(4,159
|)
|461
|Net income (loss) for the period from continuing operation
|(100,818
|)
|90,072
|Adjustments required to reconcile net loss for the period to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization and Depreciation
|647
|325
|Impairment of goodwill
|56,626
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|11,926
|178
|Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account
|(4,703
|)
|-
|Employee termination
|(14
|)
|-
|Deferred taxes
|(193
|)
|-
|Interest on loans
|160
|-
|Gain on sale of subsidiary
|(1,744
|)
|-
|Loss on marketable securities
|6,467
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes payable
|-
|7,484
|Day one loss on private placement
|-
|19,606
|Gain on deconsolidation
|-
|(2,491
|)
|Change in fair value - digital assets
|16
|968
|Change in fair value – convertible note embedded derivative
|(234
|)
|(588
|)
|Change in fair value - stock purchase warrant liabilities
|18,710
|(123,370
|)
|Changes in lease assets and lease liabilities
|152
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables
|(223
|)
|-
|Other current assets
|(1,202
|)
|(623
|)
|Due from related parties
|-
|(244
|)
|Inventory
|(790
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|1,032
|18
|Due to affiliates
|-
|191
|Interest payable - related parties
|1,658
|64
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(722
|)
|3,466
|Net cash used in operating activities – continuing operations
|(13,249
|)
|(4,944
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities – discontinuing operations
|104
|(255
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(13,145
|)
|(5,199
|)
| T3 DEFENSE INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(USD in thousands except share and per share data)
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Cash used in purchase of subsidiaries
|(4,742
|)
|-
|Short term deposit
|71
|-
|Deconsolidation of subsidiary
|(1,112
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|226
|-
|Investments in short term securities
|(400
|)
|-
|Cash provided by purchase of subsidiaries
|1,138
|-
|Payment on property and equipment
|(305
|)
|(19
|)
|Advance to target of planned acquisition
|-
|(3,500
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,124
|)
|(3,519
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayment on short term bank credit
|(551
|)
|-
|Repayment of note payable
|(2,981
|)
|(78
|)
|Payments of penalty – late registration
|-
|(800
|)
|Repayment of loans payable - related parties
|(65
|)
|-
|Repayments of loans
|(409
|)
|-
|Company's portion in investment of minority in subsidiary
|440
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of ELOC
|8,978
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of private placement, net
|13,000
|9,225
|Payment of liability to former shareholder of a subsidiary
|(665
|)
|-
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(539
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|17,208
|8,347
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents – continuing operations
|-
|90
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents – discontinuing operations
|-
|34
|INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|(1,061
|)
|(247
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD, INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|3,947
|7,858
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH INCLUDING CASH FROM HELD FOR SELL COMPANY AT END OF PERIOD, INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|2,886
|7,611
|LESS CASH FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|-
|-
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|2,886
|7,611
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