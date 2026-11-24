Updates full-year 2026 revenue outlook; prioritizes converting opportunities into orders, customer deliveries and operational execution

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the“Company”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights *



Consolidated revenue of $4.9 million, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders of $11.4 million, or $5.05 per basic share and a loss of $30.80 per diluted share, includes an $83.5 million noncash gain from the change in fair value of stock purchase warrant liabilities, partially offset by a $56.6 million noncash impairment charge. This compares to a net loss attributable to the Company's stockholders of $82.5 million, or a loss of $173.80 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, which included an $81.0 million noncash loss from warrant-liability revaluation. Cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million as of September 30, 2026, or approximately $8.6 million on a pro forma basis giving effect to the $10.0 million second closing of the February 2026 private placement completed October 22, 2026. Current assets of $18.3 million and total stockholders' equity of $29.9 million as of September 30, 2026.

*Current reporting period numbers are compared to Q2 2026 as T3 Defense began operating as a defense holding company in January 2026. The accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations present the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 against the corresponding 2025 periods, consistent with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Nine-Month 2026 Key Financial Highlights**



Consolidated revenue of $12.6 million. Net loss attributable to the Company's stockholders of $98.2 million, or loss of $108.93 per basic and diluted share, includes a $24.1 million noncash loss from changes in the fair value of stock purchase warrant liabilities and a $56.6 million noncash impairment charge.

**The Company did not have comparable defense operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as T3 Defense began operating as a defense holding company in January 2026. Prior-year period results are therefore not meaningful for comparison.

Management Commentary

Menny Shalom, CEO of T3 Defense, said,“During the third quarter, we generated $4.9 million in revenue, an increase of approximately 23% from the second quarter, bringing year-to-date revenue to $12.6 million.

While we expect the fourth quarter to be our strongest of 2026, we have revised our full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $21 million, compared with our previous guidance of $26 million. The adjustment reflects the April divestiture of Zorronet, certain anticipated revenue at Tiltan shifting into 2027, and revenue at Nimbus and Rimon tracking modestly below our initial expectations, partially offset by stronger performance at ITS and Positech, as well as anticipated revenues from KeepZone, which we acquired in November.

As we look ahead to 2027, our focus remains on converting opportunities across our portfolio into orders, delivering on existing customer commitments and improving execution across our subsidiaries.”

Year-to-Date Operational Highlights



Backlog across subsidiaries totaled approximately $14.6 million as of September 30, 2026. On October 26, 2026, T3 Defense entered into an agreement to acquire KeepZone AI Inc., a homeland security technology distribution, integration and marketing company. The acquisition was completed on November 4, 2026 and is intended to complement T3's defense portfolio by adding capabilities in bringing homeland security technologies to market and integrating solutions for customers. Of note, KeepZone recently completed the delivery, installation and activation of an aerostat surveillance system manufactured by RT LTA Systems Ltd. at a Centro Federal de Readaptación Social, part of Mexico's federal prison system.

Year-to-Date Operating Segment Highlights

Rimon (wholly owned)



Completed delivery of a $1.1 million order for Yam-Or portable elevated battlefield lighting systems to a major Israeli defense customer in July 2026.

Received an approximately $1.3 million purchase order in September 2026 from a leading Israeli defense prime for engineered power-generation systems supporting a European air-defense production line.

Delivered a mobile UAV command-and-control vehicle to B.K. Vision in October 2026, the first customer delivery under Rimon's UAV and counter-UAV platform line introduced in August.

Delivered a mobile UAV command-and-control container to BlueBird Aero Systems in November 2026, incorporating power, communications and operator infrastructure.

Generated revenue of $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Backlog stood at approximately $2.1 million as of September 30, 2026.

Tiltan Software Engineering (wholly owned)



Received an initial purchase order in August 2026 from a leading Israeli defense contractor for a proof-of-concept of hardware-in-the-loop simulation of a next-generation infrared electro-optical system. The program could be worth up to $2.0 million.

Plans to introduce two new products, TOPS-NX Studio and SILOS, at I/ITSEC 2026 in November 2026.

Generated revenue of $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Backlog stood at approximately $2.0 million as of September 30, 2026.

ITS (Industrial Techno-Logic Solutions) (51% owned)



Sees strong demand for electro-mechanical manufacturing across land, air, and naval platforms.

Delivered a custom composite-materials production line to a leading Israeli building materials manufacturer in July 2026, extending defense-grade fiberglass manufacturing capabilities into industrial production; order value was not disclosed.

Generated revenue (including Positech) of $5.5 million with a gross loss of $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Generated revenue (including Positech) of $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.



Year-to-date highlights at Positech included:



Continued fulfillment of three previously announced heavy-duty single-axis rotator orders totaling $4.9 million, including approximately $1.0 million of combined orders from one Israeli defense integrator and a separate $3.9 million order from another defense customer.

Completed the first shipment under the previously announced $3.9 million order in October 2026; remaining deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2027. Backlog stood at approximately $10.5 million as of September 30, 2026, of which approximately $8.7 million was attributable to its wholly owned subsidiary, Positech.

Other (Nimbus and Water IO)

Generated revenue of $0.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Reported as other segments, comprising Nimbus and, through its deconsolidation on June 24, 2026, Water IO.

Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2026 Financial Review

Revenues

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased 22.6% to $4.9 million, as compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported revenues of $12.6 million as compared to no operating revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Operating Expenses

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, operating expenses were $70.1 million, compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily due to a $56.6 million noncash goodwill impairment charge and an increase in general and administrative expenses to $11.3 million, primarily driven by higher stock-based compensation during the quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating expenses were $78.7 million, including a $56.6 million noncash goodwill impairment charge.

Other Income (Expenses)

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, other income was $82.4 million, as compared with other expenses of $82.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Third quarter other income was primarily attributable to an $83.5 million noncash gain from changes in the fair value of stock purchase warrant liabilities.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, other expenses, net, were $22.5 million, primarily reflecting a $24.1 million noncash loss from changes in the fair value of stock purchase warrant liabilities.

Net Income (Loss)

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $11.1 million, compared with a net loss of $81.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Third quarter net income was primarily driven by an $83.5 million noncash gain from changes in the fair value of stock purchase warrant liabilities, partially offset by a $56.6 million noncash goodwill impairment charge. In comparison, the second quarter included an $81.0 million noncash loss from warrant liabilities. Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders was $11.4 million for the third quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $96.7 million. Net loss attributable to the Company's stockholders for the 2026 nine-month period was $98.2 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $18.3 million of current assets, including $2.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $21.2 million of current assets, including $4.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, as of June 30, 2026.

Total stockholders' equity was $29.9 million at September 30, 2026, compared with a stockholders' deficit of approximately $19.7 million at June 30, 2026.

Stock purchase warrant liabilities declined to approximately $12.5 million from $124.4 million as of June 30, 2026.

The Company had negative working capital of approximately $24.2 million at September 30, 2026 (of which $12.5 million consists of stock purchase warrant liabilities that do not require cash settlement). Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $13.1 million.

On October 22, 2026, the Company completed the second closing of its February 2026 private placement for gross proceeds of $10.0 million and net proceeds of approximately $6.6 million, after repayment of a term note held by the purchaser and placement agent fees. On a pro forma basis giving effect to the second closing, cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026 would have been approximately $8.6 million.



About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected revenue, backlog conversion expectations, anticipated demand for the Company's products and services, and the expected impact of geopolitical developments on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the Company's ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain key customers, manage supply chain constraints, and maintain adequate funding for operations. Readers are encouraged to review the Risk Factors contained in the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risk factors. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

...



The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

...

+1 (212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro

...

+1 (212) 836-9633



