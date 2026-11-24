MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Wall Street Investor on behalf of BOXABL Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Investor News Commentary - A modular housing technology company that recorded its highest monthly order total to date in September is now adding the people who sell its homes and the people who get them installed. Customer orders climbed from 16 units in July to 72 in August and 121 in September, and the company has brought on a head of sales, a director of home delivery and a commercial sales lead, with a government sales lead expected to follow. The additions arrive in a tough stretch for the broader new-home market. Builder confidence in newly built single-family homes fell four points to 25 in November, a 14-year low, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, and NAHB said 46% of builders reduced prices that month, the highest share in the post-Covid period. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO), Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY), Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH), Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Key Takeaways



Customer orders rose from 16 units in July to 72 in August and 121 in September, the highest monthly total BOXABL has recorded to date, for a total of 209 net new orders in the third quarter.



Josef Elimlich joins as head of sales, bringing more than 30 years of sales leadership in advanced building systems, modular manufacturing and public works.



Antonio Gonzalez joins as director of home delivery, leading installation operations after more than 25 years in manufacturing and operations leadership.



A new commercial sales lead gives builders, property developers and other business customers a single point of contact for larger and multiunit orders, and the company expects to add a government sales lead.

BOXABL said it began shipping Casitas last week for its multiunit order from a Native American tribe in Oklahoma, with more units scheduled to ship this week.



From 16 Orders in July to 121 in September

BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), an innovative technology company transforming the housing market with its modular building systems, announced additions to its sales and home delivery teams to strengthen go-to-market execution from initial customer inquiry through delivered home. The additions include Josef Elimlich as head of sales, Antonio Gonzalez as director of home delivery and a new commercial sales lead.

The additions follow a climb in customer orders, which rose from 16 units in July to 72 in August and 121 in September, the highest monthly total BOXABL has recorded to date, for a total of 209 net new orders in the third quarter. The company noted that an order, even when coupled with its standard $2,500 deposit, does not guarantee a completed sale, and said the increase points to substantial momentum in the right direction.

Orders are also being delivered. BOXABL said it began shipping Casitas last week for its multiunit order from a Native American tribe in Oklahoma, and that more units are scheduled to ship this week.

Who Sells the Homes, and Who Gets Them Installed

Elimlich has more than 30 years of sales leadership in advanced building systems, modular manufacturing and public works. As founder and CEO of California Modulars, he led development, manufacturing and delivery of projects representing more than $40 million in cumulative revenue, including eight homeless and transitional housing developments in California such as the 35-module San Jose Navigation Center and the 37-module Palm Springs Navigation Center. At BOXABL, he oversees sales strategy and the structure and performance of the sales organization, including each step of the customer sales process.

Gonzalez has spent more than 25 years in manufacturing and operations leadership across automotive, advanced manufacturing and modular construction. Most recently he was president of ÖÖD Mirror Houses USA, and earlier, as chief operating officer of Jupe, a venture-backed housing technology company focused on rapidly deployable modular units, he expanded production capacity by more than 70 percent. As director of home delivery, he leads BOXABL's installation operations, including crews, subcontractors and installation partners, and is responsible for getting homes delivered, installed and turned over to customers on schedule and to BOXABL's quality standards.

The commercial sales lead is dedicated to builders, property developers and other business customers, helping them plan projects, move through ordering and coordinate delivery with the home delivery team. The expected government sales lead will focus on disaster relief and emergency housing, military and base housing, and affordable and transitional housing programs, giving public agencies a dedicated contact. On the consumer side, BOXABL's expanded home advisor team guides homebuyers from their first question through order completion, then hands them off to the home delivery team, and collectively brings decades of consumer sales experience in health care technology, residential solar and clean energy.

“We've built a great product; now we're reinforcing the sales team and the process behind it to match,” said Galiano Tiramani, co-founder and co-CEO of BOXABL.“Josef brings deep operating experience in the modular and public-sector housing markets we sell into. Alongside him, a dedicated commercial sales lead and a consumer team that already knows how to guide customers through their purchase strengthen our sales organization. Antonio brings modular manufacturing and operations experience to lead how our homes are delivered, installed and turned over to customers. As we round out that structure with a dedicated government sales lead, we're opening the door to government and public-sector customers who need exactly what BOXABL builds.”

The Technology Behind the Push

BOXABL's core product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour, and the company is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. Since its founding in 2017, the North Las Vegas-based company has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors, and it began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“BXBL” on July 20, 2026, following completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

In our view, the new structure puts a dedicated owner on each stage of the process the company describes, from first inquiry through order to installed home, positioning BOXABL to keep orders moving into delivery as demand grows. Property developers interested in BOXABL's Developer Series options can learn more at boxabl.com/developers.



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In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) reported fiscal 2027 second quarter results for the quarter ended September 26, 2026, with net revenue of $656.4 million, up $100 million or 17.9%, and home sales volume up 15.3%. Backlogs totaled $348 million at the end of the quarter, representing 8 to 10 weeks of production and up $50 million sequentially from $298 million.

Cavco said it began to see data center workforce housing orders and shipments during the quarter, and that those orders are contributing to healthy backlogs. Stock repurchases were approximately $30 million in the quarter.

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY) announced second quarter fiscal 2027 results on November 3, with net sales up 6.2% to $727.0 million. The number of U.S. homes sold increased 2.3% to 6,724, the ASP per U.S. home sold increased 4.1% to $102,700, and backlog increased to approximately $500 million.

The company reported a gross profit margin of 25.5%, earnings per diluted share of $0.97 and adjusted EPS of $0.95. It also said its team delivered its two-story home, the New Horizon, shown at Homes on the Hill in September, which the company says is designed for vertical construction in narrow urban infill lots.

Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH) reported third quarter 2026 net revenue of $69.7 million, an increase of 72.2% from the third quarter of 2025, with income from operations of $23.4 million, up 141.4%, and net income of $20.1 million, up 132.8%. Product sales rose 91.7% to $55.2 million, and the company sold 635 homes in the quarter, compared with 420 in the third quarter of 2025.

Book value per share reached $24.49 at September 30, 2026, up 10.3% from December 31, 2025, and the company reported $36.1 million in cash and short-term investments with no borrowings on its revolving credit facility. Legacy also said it expects to open its 350-plus-acre Bastrop community for lot and home sales in 2027.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), a manufacturer of branded home improvement and building products, reported third quarter 2026 results with net sales up 3% to $1,966 million, or up 4% excluding its divestiture and currency. Gross margin increased 240 basis points to 36.6%, earnings per share were $1.17, and adjusted earnings per share grew 23% to $1.19.

Masco returned $322 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter and raised its 2026 adjusted earnings per share outlook to a range of $4.65 to $4.75, from its previous range of $4.40 to $4.60. Plumbing Products' net sales increased 4%, while Decorative Architectural Products' net sales were flat. Management said it expects the demand environment to remain challenged in the near term, while describing the long-term fundamentals of the repair and remodel market as strong.

References to Cavco Industries, Inc., Champion Homes, Inc., Legacy Housing Corporation and Masco Corporation are for industry context only. These companies were not involved in the preparation of this article, and their results are not indicative of the results of BOXABL Inc.

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Article Source: BOXABL Inc. news release dated November 24, 2026.

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