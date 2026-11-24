MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Size & Growth Forecast 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The Egypt elevator and escalator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.31% by new installations from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, growth will be supported by large-scale housing construction, new-city development, commercial real estate investment and expanding public transportation infrastructure. Localization, digitalization and energy-efficient systems are also reshaping competition across the market.

Recent Market Developments



In February 2026, the Arab Organization for Industrialization, Talaat Moustafa Group and Schindler inspected the first production output of Arab Swiss Elevators in Madinaty, advancing the localization of elevator manufacturing, assembly and testing.

In March 2026, Elsewedy Electric Building Solutions, representing Hyundai, reported the delivery of 148 escalators across 12 stations for Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4.

In July 2026, KONE and Arab International Optronics signed a Strategic Letter of Intent to explore cooperation in smart mobility, sustainable infrastructure and industrial technology. In February 2025, TK Elevator announced orders for 185 elevators for projects involving the National Bank of Kuwait and Misr Italia Properties in the New Administrative Capital.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

International manufacturers are expanding local partnerships to strengthen installation, maintenance, modernization and component supply capabilities. KONE partnered with United Elevators in 2025, while the Arab Swiss Elevators initiative demonstrates progress in local manufacturing. These partnerships are expected to improve spare-parts availability, shorten delivery times and reduce dependence on imported equipment.

Smart and connected elevator adoption is increasing as property owners prioritize reliability, energy efficiency and lifecycle performance. Remote monitoring, diagnostics and predictive maintenance are gaining relevance in high-rise and mixed-use developments. Projects in the New Administrative Capital, including the Iconic Tower with 60 KONE elevators and escalators and six office towers with 129 Schindler high-rise elevators, demonstrate the potential for digitally enabled systems.

Housing development remains a major source of elevator demand. Egypt's FY2025/26 plan targeted approximately 310,000 housing units, while a wider programme aims to deliver around 400,000 units by FY2026/27. New Garden City, the Saba project and New Alamein's Latin District are among the developments expected to generate installation opportunities and long-term maintenance requirements.

Transport infrastructure is another important market driver. Cairo Metro Line 4 Phase 1 covers 19 km and 17 stations, with trial operations targeted for mid-2027. The 43.8-km West Nile Monorail includes 13 stations, while three high-speed rail lines covering approximately 2,000 km are under construction. These projects are expected to increase demand for elevators, escalators and accessibility systems at stations and interchange hubs.

Market Restraints

Currency volatility and imported component costs remain significant challenges. The Egyptian pound depreciated by approximately 10.2% against the US dollar in March 2026, increasing procurement uncertainty. Equipment and supplies represent an estimated 40-50% of project expenditure, exposing contractors to exchange-rate fluctuations, supply-chain disruption and margin pressure under fixed-price contracts.

Higher energy costs may also affect market growth. Commercial electricity tariffs increased by approximately 20% from April 2026, while rising fuel prices added to transportation, construction and maintenance expenses. These pressures are likely to encourage adoption of regenerative drives, gearless machines, variable-frequency drives and standby modes, although constrained budgets may delay some modernization projects.

Elevator and Escalator Segmentation

Machine room-less traction elevators represented approximately 57% of Egypt's new elevator installations in 2025. Demand is expected to remain strong across the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, 6th of October City and New Alamein as residential and mixed-use construction expands.

Passenger elevators accounted for the largest share by carriage type in 2025, supported by residential, hospitality, healthcare, commercial, institutional and mixed-use projects. The Ministry of Housing is targeting EGP 714 billion in investment between 2026 and 2030, including approximately EGP 244 billion in FY2026/27, to accelerate urban development and infrastructure improvements.

Elevators designed for 2-15 persons are forecast to record the largest incremental growth during 2025-2031, with a CAGR of 4.41%. Demand will come from apartment buildings, villas, boutique hotels, low-rise offices, retail properties and recreational facilities. Commercial spaces are expected to record the fastest growth within the elevator end-user segment, while residential, industrial and education projects will provide additional opportunities.

Parallel escalators accounted for the largest share of new escalator installations, supported by retail, office, medical and mixed-use developments. Public transit is forecast to be the fastest-growing escalator end-user segment, recording a CAGR of 3.87% as metro, light-rail and high-speed rail networks expand.

Regional Market Outlook



Cairo: Demand is being driven by the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, East Cairo and light rail transit development. Hadayek Al Assema had 60,294 housing units under construction in early 2026.

Giza: Residential and commercial development in 6th of October City and Sheikh Zayed is supporting installations, while Cairo Metro Line 4 will generate demand for station elevators and escalators.

Alexandria: Urban development, New Abu Qir City, the Alexandria Metro and port-related investment are creating opportunities for passenger, freight and service elevators. Sharqia: Industrial, logistics and residential expansion in 10th of Ramadan City is supporting demand across factories, warehouses, housing developments and transportation facilities.

Competitive Landscape

The Egypt elevator and escalator market includes major international manufacturers and established regional suppliers. Leading companies include Otis Worldwide Corporation, KONE Corporation, Schindler, Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation, Hyundai Elevator, Fujitec Co., Ltd. and TK Elevator. Other prominent vendors include KLEEMANN, MAN Elevators, Eltouny Elevators, HAUSLIFT, VOLKSLIFT, Orona, Omega Elevators, Alpha Matar Elevators & Escalators, Egelco Elevators & Escalators, Larisa Elevators, StoneLift and DOPPLER S.A.

The report indicates that suppliers with local manufacturing partnerships, strong maintenance networks, digital capabilities and energy-efficient product portfolios will be well positioned to capture opportunities across Egypt's residential, commercial, industrial and public transit sectors through 2031.

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