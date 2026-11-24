MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-enabled monitoring, modular dry storage and integrated fuel-cycle planning enhance safety, resilience and lifecycle efficiency amid rising spent-fuel and decommissioning needs.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Fuel Storage Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global nuclear fuel storage sector, covering wet storage in spent-fuel pools, dry cask systems, interim storage facilities, and associated handling, monitoring, security, and transport infrastructure. It assesses how reactor lifetimes, new nuclear construction, growing spent-fuel inventories, repository availability, regulation, and public acceptance are shaping demand for safe, resilient, and adaptable storage solutions.

Strategic Market Context

Nuclear fuel storage is moving beyond temporary capacity management toward integrated, lifecycle-based planning. Operators and governments are expanding pool and dry-storage capabilities while developing centralized interim facilities and geological disposal programs. Key priorities include long-duration integrity, retrievability, modular infrastructure, standardized safety cases, safeguards, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness, and stakeholder engagement.

By connecting storage requirements with reactor operations, decommissioning, transport, and disposal pathways, the analysis supports more informed strategic planning and investment prioritization.

Technology and Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a decision-support tool across several storage activities, including:



Anomaly detection and inspection-image analysis

Predictive maintenance and equipment monitoring

Radiation-data interpretation

Inventory reconciliation Transport and logistics optimization

Deployment depends on validated data, explainable outputs, human oversight, cybersecurity controls, and compliance with nuclear quality-assurance requirements. AI is expected to complement-not replace-licensed operators, independent verification, physical protection, and established safety processes.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Dry-storage deployment, aging infrastructure, transport readiness, interim storage, and permanent disposal pathways.

Europe: Mature regulation combined with varied national approaches to interim storage, reprocessing, decommissioning, and geological repositories.

Asia-Pacific: Expanding nuclear programs, rising spent-fuel inventories, site constraints, and advanced fuel-cycle initiatives.

Middle East: Development of institutional and regulatory capabilities alongside emerging nuclear operations.

Africa: Governance, workforce skills, and durable waste-management infrastructure. Latin America: Storage modernization aligned with reactor operations, national policy, and technical and financial capacity.

These regional comparisons enable decision-makers to identify market-entry opportunities while accounting for differences in regulation, infrastructure maturity, and national fuel-cycle policy.

International Group and Country Perspectives

ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO members influence storage standards, technical cooperation, workforce development, resilience, physical protection, and supply-chain security. Their differing levels of nuclear development create distinct opportunities for technology providers, operators, and advisory organizations.

Country-level coverage includes Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The analysis considers national differences in reactor fleets, dry-storage adoption, reprocessing, decommissioning, interim-storage policy, legacy waste, and repository planning. These insights help organizations evaluate competitive positioning and mitigate regulatory and project-development risks.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Integrate fuel inventories and capacity plans with reactor, decommissioning, transport, storage, and disposal milestones.

Invest in modular dry-storage systems, inspection programs, monitoring technologies, and spare-parts resilience.

Build qualified domestic and international supply chains.

Maintain independent safety review, clear liability ownership, robust safeguards, and cybersecurity by design.

Conduct regular emergency exercises and transparent engagement with regulators and host communities.

Apply AI only within validated assurance frameworks. Preserve retrievability and adaptability as policy and repository conditions evolve.

Key Takeaways from This Report



Nuclear fuel storage is becoming a long-term engineering, governance, and infrastructure priority.

Dry storage, centralized interim facilities, secure transport, and geological disposal planning are increasingly interconnected.

AI can strengthen monitoring and maintenance when supported by rigorous validation and human oversight.

Regional and national policy differences remain central to opportunity assessment and risk management. Effective strategies must balance capacity expansion with safety, security, resilience, financing, and public trust.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Nuclear Fuel Storage Market, by Storage Method

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dry Storage

7.2.1. Cask

7.2.1.1. Concrete Cask

7.2.1.2. Metal Cask

7.2.2. Module

7.2.2.1. Standalone Module

7.2.2.2. Tunnel Module

7.2.3. Vault

7.3. Wet Storage

8. Nuclear Fuel Storage Market, by Fuel Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Metallic Fuel

8.3. Mixed Oxide

8.4. Triso Fuel

8.5. Uranium Oxide

9. Nuclear Fuel Storage Market, by Storage Duration

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Interim

9.3. Long Term

9.4. Permanent

10. Nuclear Fuel Storage Market, by Fuel Form

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Pellet

10.3. Powder

10.4. Rod

10.5. Sphere

11. Nuclear Fuel Storage Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Power Generation

11.3. Research Reactor

12. Nuclear Fuel Storage Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Nuclear Fuel Storage Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Nuclear Fuel Storage Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. BWX Technologies, Inc.

16.2. China National Nuclear Corporation

16.3. EnergySolutions, Inc.

16.4. Framatome S.A.

16.5. GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear-Service mbH

16.6. Holtec International, Inc.

16.7. NAC International, Inc.

16.8. Orano S.A.

16.9. Studsvik AB

16.10. Transnuclear, Inc.

16.11. Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [321]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900