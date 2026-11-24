MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company targets 2–10 MW customers overlooked by retail colocation and hyperscale campuses; 99 MW Alberta program, completed Brooks Campus #1 Design Basis Memorandum, and proposed combination with BlueFlare Canada Inc. form foundation of repeatable model; name change to BlueFlare, Inc. and ticker change to BFLR effective November 25, 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the“Company”), which is changing its name to BlueFlare, Inc. and its ticker symbol to BFLR effective November 25, 2026, today outlined its strategy to develop behind-the-meter power and high-performance computing capacity for enterprise customers that require reliable, multi-megawatt capacity on predictable timelines.

The Company is targeting a segment it believes is underserved: enterprises, AI-native companies, and inference operators that need approximately two to ten megawatts of firm capacity. These requirements are typically too large for traditional retail colocation facilities and too small to receive priority at large hyperscale developments.

“There is a clear gap for customers that need two, five, or ten megawatts of firm capacity,” said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of FingerMotion.“Those customers still need reliable power, suitable facilities, and confidence that capacity will be ready when promised. Brooks Campus #1 is intended as the template for a repeatable development model we can apply across additional locations.”

Alberta Development Program and Brooks Campus #1

FingerMotion has announced a 99-megawatt development program across Alberta and previously reported approximately 52.5 megawatts of nonbinding indications of interest from prospective customers. At Brooks Campus #1, the Company is pursuing a customer arrangement involving up to seven megawatts of critical computing capacity. Based on contemplated terms, that opportunity could represent more than $100 million in contracted revenue over an initial five-year period if definitive agreements are completed. The Company has completed the Design Basis Memorandum for Brooks Campus #1, establishing engineering criteria for a facility targeting approximately 7.2 megawatts of critical IT capacity supported by 9.6 megawatts of installed natural gas generation.

The Company intends to align major construction spending with commercial commitments and to develop infrastructure around identified customer demand. Brooks Campus #1 is designed to demonstrate a model that can be replicated across the broader Alberta program.

Strategic Relationships and Platform Approach

The Company's proposed business combination with BlueFlare Canada Inc. is intended to combine public-market access with energy development, engineering, construction, and commercial capabilities. BlueFlare Canada Inc. self-performs design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operations. The corporate name change to BlueFlare, Inc. and the ticker change to BFLR, effective November 25, 2026, are intended to align the Company's identity with its infrastructure focus ahead of the proposed combination.

The Company is also reviewing strategic alternatives for its historical Chinese telecommunications and data analytics operations, which generated more than $24 million in revenue last year, as it concentrates resources on the North American infrastructure opportunity. FingerMotion has also introduced BlueFlare Snap, a modular computing concept designed for extreme climates, reflecting interest in potential international applications beyond Alberta.

“We are assembling the capabilities needed to pursue a scalable infrastructure platform rather than a collection of one-off projects,” Kahn added.“Each customer agreement, development site, and completed facility is intended to strengthen a repeatable model focused on long-term contracted capacity.”

The Company emphasizes that its ambitions for a larger portfolio are contingent on successful execution, binding customer contracts, project financing, permitting, and other conditions. No assurance can be given that the nonbinding indications of interest, the Brooks Campus #1 opportunity, or the proposed combination will result in definitive agreements or operating capacity.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a technology company developing behind-the-meter power and high-performance computing capacity initially in Alberta, Canada, with further potential international expansion for enterprise clients, in collaboration with BlueFlare Canada Inc. The Company has historically served the mobile payment, recharge, and data-analytics markets in the People's Republic of China and has initiated a process to seek potential buyers for that business. The Company is changing its name to BlueFlare, Inc. and its Nasdaq ticker symbol to BFLR, effective November 25, 2026. Additional information is available at .

On October 29, 2026, the Company announced a proposed business combination with BlueFlare Canada Inc. (formerly BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.). Upon completion of the proposed combination, the combined company is expected to trade under the ticker“BFLR.”

About BlueFlare Canada Inc.

BlueFlare Canada Inc. (formerly BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.) is a Calgary-based developer of behind-the-meter natural gas power generation and modular high-performance computing infrastructure. Through its operating subsidiaries, it self-performs design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operations across Alberta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's Alberta development program, nonbinding indications of interest, the potential Brooks Campus #1 arrangement and related revenue estimates (if definitive agreements are reached), the proposed business combination with BlueFlare Canada Inc., the Company's name change to BlueFlare, Inc. and ticker change to BFLR effective November 25, 2026, strategic alternatives for historical operations, modular infrastructure concepts, and the Company's ability to develop a repeatable platform serving enterprise customers. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the failure to negotiate or execute definitive agreements, the satisfaction of any conditions, permitting, gas supply, financing, construction timing, equipment availability, utilization levels, the timing or completion of the name and ticker changes, and other risks described in the Company's SEC filings. There can be no assurance that nonbinding indications of interest or proposed arrangements will result in binding agreements or that any revenue will be realized. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed business combination between FingerMotion, Inc. and BlueFlare Canada Inc. (formerly BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.). In connection with the proposed business combination, FingerMotion intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including a proxy statement/prospectus. Investors and security holders of FingerMotion are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials when they become available because they will contain important information about FingerMotion, BlueFlare Canada Inc., and the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these materials and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's website at . In addition, the documents filed by FingerMotion with the SEC may be obtained free of charge from FingerMotion at or by contacting FingerMotion Investor Relations at ....

Participants in the Solicitation

FingerMotion, BlueFlare Canada Inc., and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from FingerMotion's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information about FingerMotion's directors and executive officers is set forth in FingerMotion's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and proxy statements. Additional information regarding the interests of persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor Contact

FingerMotion, Inc. Investor Relations

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