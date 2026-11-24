MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Facility increases borrowing capacity, reduces interest expense and provides greater financial flexibility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAL) (the“Company” or“Proficient”) today announced that it has closed a new asset-based credit facility with CIBC, replacing its existing approximately $45 million financing facility with a new facility providing borrowing capacity of up to $75 million, subject to borrowing base availability.

The new facility, which marks the final piece of a balance sheet reconfiguration planned in conjunction with the acquisition of Hansen and Adkins in August, provides increased availability of funds, significantly improved interest rates and more flexible repayment and covenant terms. While near term capital allocation will be focused on reducing overall leverage, this facility will support the Company's continued execution of its strategic priorities to improve network utilization and bolster its balance sheet strength.

“Closing this facility enables us to increase Proficient's financial flexibility as we execute on our strategy to improve profitability and enhance cash generation, all to deliver value for our shareholders,” said Brad Wright, Proficient's Chief Financial Officer.“We continue to take disciplined actions to position the business for improved performance, including realizing a significantly larger synergy opportunity through the H&A combination, and we look forward to capitalizing on those benefits in 2027 and beyond as we build a stronger, more productive platform for long-term growth.”

Additional information regarding the facility, including its material terms and conditions, will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ: PAL) is the leading specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services. Through the combination of nine industry-leading operating companies, including four since IPO debut May 2024, PAL operates the largest auto transportation fleet in North America, offering a broad range of services primarily focused on transporting finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, marine ports of entry, and regional rail yards to auto dealerships around North America. For more information, visit

Investor Relations:

Brad Wright

Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Phone: 904-506-4317

email: ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assume future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“target,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026 (the“Annual Report”), and elsewhere in the Annual Report. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability to achieve the expected synergies of the H&A acquisition; expectations regarding the Term Loan and its impact on Company strategy, operating performance, cash flows, profitability, balance sheets and future financial flexibility; and the sufficiency of our existing cash to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. The forward-looking statements made in this document relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.