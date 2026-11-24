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The Business Research Company's Chelated Minerals Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The chelated minerals market has been experiencing notable expansion recently, driven by growing awareness of nutritional health and advances in related industries. As consumers and producers seek more effective mineral supplements, the market is set to continue its promising upward trajectory. Here is an overview of the market size, the key factors fueling its growth, and regional developments shaping its future.

Overview of the Chelated Minerals Market Size and Growth Forecast

The market for chelated minerals has seen strong growth over recent years, with its value expected to rise from $4.94 billion in 2025 to $5.36 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This expansion so far has been supported by increased awareness of mineral deficiencies, a higher incidence of malnutrition, the growing production of dietary supplements, the development of the animal feed sector, and technological improvements in mineral chelation methods.

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Looking ahead, the chelated minerals market is projected to expand further, reaching $7.64 billion by 2030 at an even higher CAGR of 9.3%. This anticipated growth is driven by consumer trends favoring personalized nutrition, rising popularity of functional foods, broader pharmaceutical uses, growth in animal health and feed supplements, and innovations enhancing the bioavailability of chelated minerals. Key trends expected to shape the market include greater demand for enhanced nutrient absorption, wider adoption of functional food and beverages, expanding use of chelated minerals in animal nutrition, and increased focus on supplements targeting bone and muscle health.

Understanding Chelated Minerals and Their Benefits

Chelated minerals refer to minerals chemically bonded with a chelating agent-often organic or amino acids-to improve their absorption in the body. These minerals support various health benefits, including promoting normal growth, stabilizing conditions like bipolar disorder, strengthening muscles and bones, and boosting immune system function, contributing to overall wellness.

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Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements as a Market Growth Catalyst

One of the primary drivers of the chelated minerals market is the increasing consumer demand for dietary supplements. These supplements are designed to complement daily nutrition, and chelated minerals are positioned as superior options due to their enhanced bioavailability compared to non-chelated forms. For example, a report released in October 2023 by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), a US-based organization, showed that 74% of American adults use dietary supplements, with 55% identified as regular users. Moreover, 92% of these users view supplements as essential for maintaining their health. This broad acceptance underscores the rising market demand for chelated mineral products.

Growth Potential from Global Aquatic Animal Production

The expansion of aquatic animal farming worldwide is expected to further drive the chelated minerals market. Aquatic animals-which include fish, amphibians, and marine mammals-benefit from chelated minerals that improve nutrient uptake and overall health through more bioavailable mineral sources. According to the Biannual Report on Global Food Markets by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a Canada-based agency, global aquatic animal production saw a 1.2% increase in 2022 and another 0.6% growth in 2023. This steady rise in production supports higher demand for chelated mineral supplements in aquaculture.

Regional Market Leadership and Fastest Growing Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the chelated minerals market. The comprehensive market analysis also covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America leads in market size, the report highlights notable growth opportunities across other regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific, driven by expanding agricultural and pharmaceutical sectors.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Chelated Minerals Market Projected to Experience Robust Growth with a 9.3% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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