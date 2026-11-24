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Scott DeSalvo, 2026 AIPIA Award WInner

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Before Blackout Wednesday, Joliet attorney Scott DeSalvo explains the Illinois Dram Shop Act and the one-year deadline injured families often miss.

- Scott DeSalvo, Personal Injury AttorneyJOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The night before Thanksgiving, often called Blackout Wednesday, is one of the busiest drinking nights of the year in bars across Joliet and Will County. It is also the start of one of the busiest travel weekends on I-80, I-55 and Route 30. Joliet personal injury attorney Scott DeSalvo says families hurt by a drunk driver this week should know that the driver may not be the only one responsible."Most people assume the drunk driver is the only one who can be held accountable, and that driver often has the minimum insurance or none at all," said Scott DeSalvo, personal injury attorney and Trial Lawyers College graduate with over 25 years of experience helping Illinois injury victims. "Illinois law also lets injured people go after the bar or restaurant that served the alcohol. That can be the difference between a family being made whole and a family being left with the bills."Can a bar be sued for a drunk-driving crash in Illinois?Yes. Under the Illinois Dram Shop Act, a business that sells or serves alcohol can be held liable when an intoxicated customer injures someone, and the injured person generally does not have to prove the bar knew the customer was drunk. The law covers people injured by an intoxicated person as well as family members who lose financial support. Recoveries under the Act are capped by statute, and the caps are adjusted each year.The deadline is the part most families miss. A dram shop claim must be filed within one year, much shorter than the two-year deadline for most Illinois injury cases. Evidence also disappears quickly: receipts, bar tabs, security video and witness memories.What should you do after a crash with a drunk driver in Will County?DeSalvo recommends calling 911 and getting medical care right away, asking the responding officer whether alcohol was involved and which agency is preparing the report, and writing down anything the other driver said about where they had been. "If the driver says they came from a particular bar, write that down," he said. "That one sentence can open a second insurance policy."DeSalvo's free guide on what to do after a car accident in Illinois walks injured people through the first days after a crash, with no email address required. People can also describe what happened through the firm's free online case review at , in any language, and receive an evaluation DeSalvo personally reviews.The Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC serves Will County from its office at 116 N. Chicago Street, Suite 301, in downtown Joliet, and also has offices in Oak Brook and Chicago. The firm's phone line, 312-500-4500, is answered 24 hours a day, including over the holiday weekend. Families who have lost a loved one can learn more on the firm's Joliet wrongful death lawyer page.---About Scott DeSalvoScott DeSalvo is a personal injury attorney with over 25 years of experience representing injury victims throughout the Chicago metropolitan area from offices in Chicago, Oak Brook and Joliet, serving Cook, DuPage and Will Counties. A graduate of the Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College, DeSalvo personally authors all client resources - including detailed guides, calculators, and educational materials available free at desalvolaw - with a commitment to helping injury victims understand their rights whether or not they choose to hire him. He was named Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Oak Brook 2026 by BusinessRate, has been selected by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of Illinois' 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction 2026, and his firm, the Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC, was named a 2027 Top Law Firm for Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation by America's Best Advocates.

Scott DeSalvo

The Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC

+1 312-500-4500

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Joliet Injury Attorney: Bars Can Be Liable for Thanksgiving Eve Drunk-Driving Crashes News Provided By The Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC November 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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