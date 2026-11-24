GRETESSTM Premium Insulated Pet Water Bottle, debuting at the AKC National Championship in Orlando in December 2026.

Stainless-steel pet water bottle combines insulated hydration, one-hand dispensing, a built-in bone shaped bowl and treat storage

- Tess Anisco, Founder of GRETESS LLCDELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GRETESS LLC, a Florida-based pet lifestyle company, is preparing to debut its GRETESS PetTM Premium Insulated Pet Water Bottle at the AKC National Championship in Orlando, Florida, in December 2026.For founder Tess Anisco, the idea behind GRETESS began unexpectedly - while searching online for a lint roller.During that search, Anisco came across a portable pet water bottle. At the time, her two kittens, Linton and Paint, were still very young, and she had noticed how much water they drank. The discovery immediately made her think about having an easy way to bring fresh water along for pets.“I wasn't looking for a pet water bottle - I was actually looking for a lint roller,” said Anisco.“But when I saw it, I immediately thought about my kittens and how much they loved drinking water. I wanted an easy way to always have fresh, cold water close by for them.That unexpected moment became the inspiration for GRETESS and a premium pet water bottle designed around hydration, convenience and life on the go.The GRETESS PetTM Premium Insulated Pet Water Bottle features 18/8 stainless-steel construction with double-wall vacuum insulation designed to help keep water cold longer. Its one-hand dispensing system releases water directly into a built-in signature bone-shaped drinking bowl, while unused water can be returned to the bottle.The design also includes a leak-resistant locking button and a 4-ounce treat compartment, allowing pet parents to conveniently carry water and treats together.The name GRETESS combines the names Greg and Tess. The brand's message,“For Your Greatest Friend,” reflects the special bond between people and the pets who become part of their families.GRETESS plans to introduce the bottle in Seafoam and Pink with a suggested retail price of $29.99.The company plans to debut the GRETESS PetTM Premium Insulated Pet Water Bottle at the AKC National Championship in Orlando in December 2026, where pet enthusiasts will have an opportunity to discover the new brand and see the product in person.ABOUT GRETESS LLCGRETESS LLC is a pet lifestyle company based in Delray Beach, Florida, creating thoughtfully designed products for pets and the people who love them. Its flagship GRETESSTM Premium Insulated Pet Water Bottle combines insulated hydration, one-hand dispensing, a built-in bone-shaped drinking bowl and convenient treat storage in one portable design.GRETESS - For Your Greatest Friend.

Marites (Tess) Anisco

GRETESS LLC DBA Gretess Pet

+1 844-547-3837

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GRETESS PetTM Introduces Premium Insulated Pet Water Bottle Designed for Hydration on the Go News Provided By GRETESS LLC DBA Gretess Pet November 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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