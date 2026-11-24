Nader Mahmood, MD, FCCP

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Nader Mahmood, MD, FCCP of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates for 2026 based on merit.

- Dr. MahmoodNJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nader Mahmood, MD, FCCP, of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates has been reviewed and approved as an NJ Top Doc for 2026, recognizing his continued dedication to delivering exceptional pulmonary and sleep care to patients throughout Northern New Jersey. With offices in Clifton and Ridgewood, Dr. Mahmood is known for his thoughtful, patient-centered approach and commitment to helping individuals better manage a wide range of respiratory and sleep conditions through comprehensive, personalized treatment.At North Jersey Pulmonary Associates, Dr. Mahmood emphasizes collaboration, accessibility, and individualized care, working closely with patients to ensure they feel informed, supported, and confident in their treatment plans. As the practice continues to grow with the addition of associate physicians, North Jersey Pulmonary Associates remains focused on expanding access to high-quality care while maintaining the compassionate, attentive experience patients have come to trust.Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Mahmood plays a significant leadership role in medicine and physician education. He serves as Chair of Medicine at St. Mary's General Hospital and Medical Director at Kindred East Hospital, while also mentoring future physicians through teaching appointments at New York Medical College, Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, and St. George's University School of Medicine. Additionally, as Pulmonary Site Director for the Pulmonary Critical Care Fellowship Program at St. Mary's General Hospital, he remains deeply involved in shaping the next generation of pulmonary specialists.“Being recognized by NJ Top Docs is a tremendous honor that truly reflects the dedication of our entire team at North Jersey Pulmonary Associates,” said Dr. Mahmood.“Our mission has always been clear: to combine clinical excellence with genuine compassion. As we grow our practice and continue to mentor future physicians, our commitment to providing accessible, world-class care for our community only gets stronger.”Through his dedication to patient care, medical leadership, and physician mentorship, Dr. Mahmood continues to make a meaningful impact on both the health of his community and the future of pulmonary medicine.For more information about Dr. Nader Mahmood and his services at Clifton and Ridgewood locations, please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

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NJ Top Docs Reviews & Approves Dr. Nader Mahmood of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates for 2026 News Provided By USA Top Docs November 24, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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