Tangentia has acquired 360Winery

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Tangentia takes a majority stake in 360Growers, the company behind 360Winery, bringing AI and automation expertise. 360Winery also unveils a revamped website.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tangentia Global Corp. ("Tangentia"), the holding company of the Tangentia global technology group specializing in intelligent automation, Agentic AI and Supply Chain integrations, today announced that it has acquired a majority ownership interest in 360Growers Inc., the company behind 360Winery, an integrated winery management platform serving wineries from vine to wine.The partnership brings additional resources and technology expertise to 360Winery, with a focus on stronger technical capabilities, enhanced customer support, faster product development, and exploring AI and automation features, all aimed at supporting long-term growth and expansion into new markets.What the partnership bringsWith Tangentia as a major shareholder, 360Winery expects to benefit from:- Stronger technical capabilities: access to a broader team of technology professionals and expertise- Enhanced customer support: greater resources to strengthen support and implementation capabilities- Advanced product development: faster introduction of new features, improvements and technology innovations- AI and automation: exploring ways to incorporate intelligent automation and AI-driven capabilities into the platform- A refreshed digital presence: a new and revamped 360Winery website that presents the platform more clearly to wineries and prospective customers- Long-term growth: strengthening 360Winery's position as a comprehensive winery management solution and expanding into new markets"Wineries deserve the same intelligent automation that other industries are adopting. With Tangentia's experience in Supply Chain, Agentic Commerce and AI, we see real opportunities to bring smarter, more efficient capabilities into 360Winery."– Vijay Thomas, CEO & Founder, Tangentia"Our ambition is to grow from serving customers across the USA, Canada, Australia and the UK to becoming a globally recognized winery technology platform."– Achamma Mathews, CEO, 360Growers Inc.This partnership brings together 360Winery's specialized winery-industry knowledge and Tangentia's global technology capabilities, creating opportunities to take the platform to the next level.As a first step, 360Winery has launched a new and revamped website at . Redesigned with a modern look and a clearer view of the platform, it makes it easier for wineries to explore what 360Winery offers and get in touch.360Winery customers recently came together at REIF Estate Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake for "Our Customers' Perspective" to share how they run their wineries on one platform.About 360Winery360Winery, from 360Growers Inc., is an integrated winery management platform that supports wineries' daily operations from vine to wine. Visit the new website at .About TangentiaTangentia is a global technology company that helps enterprises simplify and automate the way they do business. Through intelligent automation, Agentic AI, EDI/B2B integration, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and supply chain solutions, Tangentia connects systems, streamlines operations and enables organizations to grow with greater agility. With offices across Canada, USA, UK, UAE, India and Singapore, Tangentia supports customers worldwide through a team that combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to long-term partnerships.

Robert Lye

360Winery

+1 416- 436-3437

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Tangentia Acquires Majority Interest in 360Growers Inc. Parent Company of 360Winery News Provided By Tangentia Inc November 24, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional...



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