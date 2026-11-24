MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Service combines wholesale ordering, direct retail buyer outreach, and centralized sales reporting to help brands grow without building an in-house sales team.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GetWholesaleOrders gives consumer brands a done-for-you way to sell to retail stores without hiring an in-house wholesale sales team. The company builds a brand's wholesale ordering portal, contacts retail buyers on the brand's behalf, manages its Faire and RangeMe accounts, and reports every order in one live dashboard.Wholesale in many categories still runs on PDF line sheets, email threads, and phone calls. A brand that wants store distribution needs an ordering system, a list of verified buyers, and people to follow up. Get Wholesale Orders Inc. packages those pieces as one managed service.A private ordering portal replaces line sheets and emailed ordersEach brand gets a private B2B portal with its own pricing tiers, minimums, and net terms. Retail buyers can order in bulk or by CSV and reorder with one click. The portal syncs with ERP, WMS, EDI, and 3PL systems, so orders reach fulfillment without being retyped. Portal setup costs $3,999, billed once.Buyer outreach runs by email, LinkedIn, phone, and adsThe email program covers buyer research, list building, managed sequences, follow-up, and re-order automation. It costs $2,999 per month plus a one-time $1,999 campaign setup fee. LinkedIn outreach and ringless voicemail can be added for $1,500 per month each. Dedicated human retail sales development reps can also call store buyers, pitch the line, and follow up until the buyer says yes or no. That service costs $2,499 per month.Faire and RangeMe accounts are managed day to dayGetWholesaleOrders runs a brand's Faire and RangeMe storefronts, including listings, rankings, promotions, and buyer messages. It also runs Faire Direct campaigns. Faire lists a 15% commission on orders it sources, while retailers a brand already knows can order through its Faire Direct link at 0% commission. The outreach team points the brand's outbound buyers to that link. For RangeMe, the company handles premium and verified submissions.One dashboard shows orders, calls, and dealsThe client portal shows campaigns, replies, orders, and the deal pipeline after a single login. It includes a wholesale CRM and handles billing and retainers. The company reports on verified buyers contacted, replies, new accounts opened, and repeat purchase orders, and does not report on impressions or clicks.Brands pay the greater of a monthly fee or 3% of net ordersEach month, GetWholesaleOrders compares a brand's monthly fees with 3% of the net wholesale orders recorded in its dashboard. The brand pays whichever is higher, never both. In the company's example, a brand on the email program with $60,000 in net monthly orders owes $1,800 at 3%. That is below the $2,999 fee, so the brand pays $2,999. Setup is a separate one-time charge, and the company says there is no long-term contract.Export support and industry coverageFor brands selling outside the United States, the service includes distributor and importer matchmaking, customs and tariff compliance, and freight and bonded warehousing. The company works with 13 industries, including food and beverage, supplements, health and beauty, apparel, pet products, electronics, home goods, sports and outdoors, toys and baby, automotive, jewelry, and wine, beer, and spirits.Brands start with a free auditA brand begins by requesting a free audit. It takes about four minutes, and the company reviews the catalog, margins, and current wholesale setup. The company then builds the portal, pitches buyers by phone, email, and marketplaces, and books meetings with buyers ready to order. If a brand later wants its own wholesale team, GetWholesaleOrders says it will help hire that team and hand over the portal, playbooks, and buyer relationships.About GetWholesaleOrdersGet Wholesale Orders Inc., based in Miami, Florida, builds and runs wholesale channels for consumer brands. Its services include B2B ordering portals, retail buyer outreach, Faire and RangeMe management, outbound phone campaigns, export support, and a client dashboard. More information is available at GetWholesaleOrders.

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GetWholesaleOrders Offers Done-for-You Wholesale Growth Platform to Help Brands Expand Into Independent Retailers News Provided By Get Wholesale Orders November 24, 2026, 14:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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