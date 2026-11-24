LinkedIn automation & email outreach run as one motion with shared lead lists, rules & campaigns. Draft, monitor & optimize campaigns with AI.

- Glenn MiseroyEINDHOVEN, NORTH BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expandi have started rolling out beta access to Expandi Email, which brings email into the platform sales teams already use for LinkedIn outreach. Together with Expandi MCP, teams can now run both channels against one prospect record and direct the work from the AI assistant they already use, such as Claude or ChatGPT.Sales teams that prospect on LinkedIn and email usually run each channel in separate tools that don't share a record, so a prospect who answers an email still gets a LinkedIn follow-up the next morning.Expandi Email enables customers to connect up to 10 of their own mailboxes to each LinkedIn account, from Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo or any SMTP/IMAP provider. Each mailbox ramps up gradually and sends within a daily range the customer sets. When a reply lands in any connected mailbox, Expandi picks it up on its next sync and pauses that prospect across both channels. The emails sit on the same timeline as the LinkedIn conversation in Expandi's inbox. During the beta, customers read email there and reply from their own mailbox.Expandi MCP connects Expandi to AI assistants customers already use like Claude and ChatGPT. Users can ask their AI to build lead lists, draft campaigns, draft replies, or explain why a campaign stopped sending and get it moving again. The AI assistant can only do what the user can do in Expandi. Campaigns it builds stay drafts until the user launches them, replies wait for approval, and every action is logged. More than 440 users have connected an assistant, most of them through Claude. As of November, those assistants have carried out close to 34,000 actions in Expandi, including more than 6,300 drafted inbox replies.“We started Expandi in 2019 because we were running LinkedIn outreach for our own clients across three tools, and follow-ups kept going to people who had already answered,” said Glenn Miseroy, CEO and co-founder of Expandi.“Teams adding email are living that same problem now. So we built email into the same record instead of attaching another tool. And as AI handles more of the work, our rule doesn't change: you see what it did, and you decide what goes out.”London GTM agency Flobase says it has set up Expandi for 165 clients, and that one of them booked more than 350 calls in six months and raised $3.1 million through Expandi.“For most GTM engineers, Expandi can replace about six tools,” said co-founder Harry Mason.What comes next: Expandi 3.0Expandi Email and Expandi MCP are the first pieces of Expandi 3.0, now in development. It rebuilds the platform around how teams approach go-to-market, from strategy to the first reply:- One shared context on a company's offer- ICPs and voice; finding and enriching the right leads- LinkedIn and email campaigns coordinated across accounts- AI agents handle defined tasks & don't ship anything without human approvalExisting customers keep their campaigns, accounts and workspaces, and new capabilities arrive inside the account they already have. The Expandi 3.0 early access list is open now.Get up to 77% off Expandi & get a head start on your 2027 outbound strategyExpandi's Black Friday deal - up to 77% off - opened on November 20th and runs until December 4th. Teams that claim the deal get early access to email & Expandi MCP comes standard.About ExpandiExpandi is a sales automation platform that turns buying signals into relevant conversations across LinkedIn automation and email outreach, with your team in control. Founded in 2019 in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Expandi grew from zero to $4M in annual recurring revenue in 14 months without paid marketing, and was named SaaS Bootstrapper of the Year 2024 at the Tekpon Awards. Expandi is an independent company and is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by LinkedIn.Claim Expandi's Black Friday offer and try it free for 7-days before committing.

Sophie Porscheng

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Expandi MCP | Your AI can now run Expandi

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Expandi Adds Native Email and AI Assistant Control To it's LinkedIn Automation Tool as It Builds Toward Expandi 3.0 News Provided By The Growth Syndicate November 24, 2026, 14:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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