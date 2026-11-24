ER/Studio Logo

21.2 Release

ER/Studio 21.2 is here!? Now with native data modeling support for Microsoft Fabric Warehouses and Lakehouses, making it easier to connect enterprise data architecture with modern cloud platforms. Explore what's new in 21.2!

New release adds native modeling for Microsoft Fabric Data Warehouses and Lakehouses, plus support for Snowflake tables in Apache Iceberg format.

- Jamie Knowles, ER/Studio Product Director

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ER/Studio today announced that ER/Studio 21.2 is now available. The latest release of its enterprise data architecture and modeling platform introduces native data modeling support for Microsoft Fabric Data Warehouses and Lakehouses, along with support for Snowflake tables stored in the open Apache Iceberg format. Together, these capabilities help organizations extend governed enterprise architecture into the cloud platforms where their analytics, data engineering, and AI initiatives now run.

Modern data architectures now span cloud warehouses, lakehouses, data lakes, and open table formats, and Microsoft Fabric brings warehousing, lakehouses, data engineering, and analytics together in a unified environment. But while new technology changes how data is stored and processed, it does not change the need for a consistent understanding of what that data represents. A customer, an account, or a product should mean the same thing whether it lives in an operational database, a Fabric Warehouse, or a Lakehouse.

Too often, new platforms are designed and built independently of the enterprise models that define the business. Over time, the gap between enterprise architecture and physical implementation widens. Data teams spend time reconciling differences, and governance teams struggle to connect documented definitions with implemented structures. The problem is not the cloud platform. It is the disconnect between the enterprise data model and the physical structures being deployed.

ER/Studio 21.2 helps close that gap. Data architects can now transform Logical Data Models directly into physical Microsoft Fabric designs while keeping business definitions, relationships, and modeling standards consistent, all within the design, reverse engineering, and schema management workflows they already use.

Microsoft Fabric Data Warehouse support

Moving to Fabric is more than transferring data and recreating tables. Organizations also need to preserve the architectural decisions that define how their data is structured, related, and understood. With ER/Studio 21.2, teams can design Fabric Data Warehouse schemas using the same governed models and workflows they use for other database platforms. Architects can:

- Transform Logical Data Models into implementation-ready Fabric Warehouse designs, including tables, primary keys, foreign keys, and other structures

- Reverse engineer directly from Fabric and import existing T-SQL definitions

- Generate CREATE DDL to build new warehouse structures

- Use Compare and Merge to identify differences between models and implementations and generate ALTER scripts as requirements evolve

Instead of manually tracking differences between architecture diagrams and deployed schemas, teams manage change through a single modeling workflow, and Fabric becomes another supported platform within the broader enterprise architecture.

Microsoft Fabric Lakehouse support

Lakehouses offer flexibility for data engineering and large-scale analytics, but flexibility does not eliminate the need for architectural discipline. When lakehouse structures are created directly through Spark SQL and notebooks, the same business concepts can end up defined differently across databases, warehouses, and lakehouses. ER/Studio 21.2 brings model-driven design to Fabric Lakehouses with native Spark SQL support. Architects can:

- Transform Logical Data Models into physical Lakehouse designs

- Reverse engineer existing Fabric Lakehouse structures and import Spark SQL definitions

- Generate Spark SQL for new structures and ALTER scripts for model changes

Architects gain visibility into how enterprise concepts are implemented, data engineers get more consistent physical designs, and governance initiatives benefit from closer alignment between documented definitions and actual structures.

Snowflake tables in Apache Iceberg format

Fabric is not the only platform evolving. Organizations using Snowflake are adopting Apache Iceberg, an open table format that supports schema evolution, transactional consistency, and metadata management, to build architectures less dependent on proprietary storage formats. ER/Studio 21.2 extends its Snowflake support to Iceberg tables. Architects can define Snowflake tables and configure them to be realized as Iceberg tables during forward engineering, and reverse engineer existing Snowflake Iceberg tables for modeling, documentation, and architectural review, so traditional and Iceberg-based structures are represented within one architecture.

"Fabric gives teams a modern foundation for analytics, and ER/Studio 21.2 makes sure what they build there is designed from the same governed models and business definitions they trust," said Jamie Knowles, ER/Studio Product Director. "Our customers have invested years in their enterprise models. With this release, they can carry that investment straight into Fabric and Snowflake, reduce manual design work, and keep business meaning consistent as their data platforms modernize."

One enterprise architecture across every platform

The same product may appear in an operational system, a Fabric Warehouse for sales reporting, a Lakehouse for demand forecasting, and Snowflake for broader analytics. Each needs a different physical structure, but the business concept should stay the same. With ER/Studio 21.2, organizations can reuse existing modeling investments instead of recreating definitions for each new technology, manage more of their data environment in one consistent process, and keep engineering work connected to enterprise requirements.

The release builds on ER/Studio 21.1, which introduced semantic generation to transform Enterprise Logical Data Models into reusable semantic assets for governance, analytics, and AI. Where ER/Studio 21.1 expanded how governed business meaning can be shared and reused, ER/Studio 21.2 expands where that governed architecture can be implemented.

Availability

ER/Studio 21.2 is available now. To learn more, visit erstudio or schedule a personalized demonstration.

About ER/Studio

ER/Studio provides enterprise data architecture and modeling software that helps organizations design, document, and govern their data across on-premises and cloud environments. With support for platforms including Microsoft Fabric, Snowflake, Databricks, and major relational databases, ER/Studio enables data architects to build consistent, governed models that connect business meaning to physical implementation. From logical and physical modeling to enterprise metadata, reverse engineering, and schema change management, ER/Studio helps data teams modernize their architectures while preserving the standards and definitions their organizations depend on. Learn more at erstudio.

Kortney Phillips

ER/Studio

+1 814-553-7522

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Introducing ER/Studio 21.2 | Native Microsoft Fabric Data Modeling Support

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ER/Studio 21.2 Brings Governed Data Modeling to Microsoft Fabric News Provided By ER/Studio November 24, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.