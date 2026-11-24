Cover of the book RUSSIAS MILITARY FUCK-UPS

Backside cover RUSSIAS MILITARY FUCK-UPS

The book in 3D / mockup

The upcoming English-language edition of *RUSSIAN MILITARY FUCK-UPS* explores a century of military failures, and the recurring problems behind them.

- Bergwall, Wallin, HagelinSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, their plan depended on speed. A subsequent report by the defence and security think tank RUSI described an invasion intended to take just ten days. Ukraine's resistance exposed the gulf between the Kremlin's ambitions and its military's capabilities. But how much of what went wrong was really unforeseen?That question lies at the heart of "RUSSIAN MILITARY FUCK-UPS", forthcoming in English from Aniara on Nov 30th. Written by the team behind Swedish military- history podcast Krigshistoriepodden: Mattis Bergwall, Per Wallin and Fredrik Hagelin, the book combines historical analysis, dark humour and a refusal to take military prestige at face value.Originally published in Swedish by Bookmark Förlag as "RYSSLANDS MILITÄRA FUCK-UPS", the book follows Soviet and Russian warfare from the First World War up to the invasion of Ukraine. Along the way, it examines the Polish–Soviet War, the Second World War, Afghanistan and Chechnya, asking why immense resources have so often failed to produce the results Moscow expected.Rather than treating each campaign as an isolated disaster, the authors examine the systems behind the failures: corruption that drains military resources, chains of command that discourage initiative, inadequate training and logistics, and a detrimental willingness to accept innumerable human losses. They also challenge the habit of equating the size of Russia's armed forces with their effectiveness.For readers of military history, international affairs and sharply written non-fiction, "RUSSIAN MILITARY FUCK-UPS" offers a provocative historical perspective on the gap between Russia's military image and its performance, and on the dangers of confusing propaganda with reality.About the authorsMattis Bergwall, Per Wallin and Fredrik Hagelin are the team behind Krigshistoriepodden, a Swedish podcast exploring military history and geopolitical conflict. Bergwall and Wallin host the programme, with Hagelin producing and editing. Their approach combines historical discussion with an irreverent conversational style.Publication details. Title: Russian Military Fuck-Ups. Authors: Mattis Bergwall, Per Wallin and Fredrik Hagelin / Krigshistoriepodden. English-language publisher: Aniara Global Publishing. Original Swedish publisher: Bookmark Förlag. Publication date: Nov 30th 2026. Formats: print: ISBN 9789190020050, e-book ISBN: 9789190075524, audio: ISBN: 9789190020036. Translation: AniaraAbout AniaraAniara is a Swedish publishing company collaborating with Publishers and Authors to bring books to readers beyond their local market. Combining new technology and production with editorial expertise, Aniara make stories and knowledge accessible to international audiences.Web:About BookmarkBookmark Förlag is one of Swedens biggest publishing houses, based in Stockholm. With a strong commitment to its authors and with the ambition to connect readers with impactful stories, they publish market leading fiction, non-fiction and children's books. Bookmark is the original Swedish publisher of *RYSSLANDS MILITÄRA FUCK-UPS.Web: bookmarkforlagMedia enquiries, review copies and interview requests:Yasmine Johnsson,...

Yasmine Johnsson

Aniara Global Publishing AB

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEW RELEASE: Russia planned for a rapid victory - its military history tells a different story News Provided By Aniara November 24, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Human Rights, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.