MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam has named Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police and IPS officer M.V. Chandrakanth in connection with an alleged Rs 2 crore bribe paid to secure the selection of his two daughters for Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) posts.

The chargesheet was made public on Tuesday.

The officer's name figures on page 96 of the ED chargesheet, based on the statement of accused middleman Basavaraj Kannale, who allegedly confessed to collecting Rs 2 crore from Chandrakanth's residence and handing it over to IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar.

According to the ED chargesheet, Kannale made the statement on October 24 while being questioned at Bengaluru's Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

He reportedly told investigators that a few days before the KAS interview schedule was announced, Gangwar instructed him to collect Rs 2 crore in cash from the residence of IPS officer M.V. Chandrakanth.

Kannale allegedly collected the amount and handed it over to Gangwar. The IAS officer reportedly told him that the money was an advance payment to secure higher marks in the interview for Chandrakanth's daughters, Tejasvini and Pallavi. The money was allegedly meant to be handed over to suspended former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar.

The statement further claimed that one of Chandrakanth's daughters had failed to qualify for the interview stage and that the officer and his wife were repeatedly contacting Kannale through WhatsApp regarding the selection process.

It can be noted that the alleged involvement of an IPS officer in the recruitment scam had earlier been hinted at by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had claimed that a senior IPS officer had paid crores of rupees to secure KAS posts for his daughters. However, he had not disclosed the officer's identity at the time.

The ED filed its prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on November 13 before a special court in Bengaluru against four accused, including former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, KPSC member B.V. Geetha, IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and alleged middleman Basavaraj Kannale.

The approximately 374-page chargesheet, accompanied by more than 8,000 pages of supporting documents, concerns alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination for 400 veterinary officer posts conducted on January 9, 2026.

The ED has alleged that the recruitment irregularities generated proceeds of crime amounting to approximately Rs 8.17 crore. Its investigation has also identified alleged money laundering transactions worth around Rs 7 crore, including Rs 1.8 crore collected as bribes. Assets worth approximately Rs 1.22 crore have been attached in connection with the case.

Further investigation into the alleged recruitment irregularities and money laundering is under way.