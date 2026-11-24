MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 24 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) constable who went missing after being swept away by the strong current of the Barak river in Assam's Cachar district while chasing suspected cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border has been rescued alive by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), officials said on Tuesday.

Constable K. Benu was rescued by BGB personnel from Amalshid village in Bangladesh, bringing relief to the BSF and his family after an extensive search operation.

According to officials, Benu is currently being kept at the BGB's Amalshid border outpost camp and is expected to be formally handed over to the BSF.

Benu and Head Constable Jitendra Yadav were deployed at the Harinagar Border Outpost in the Katigorah area of Assam's Cachar district.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the two BSF personnel were on routine patrol along the international border.

During the patrol, they noticed a group of four to five suspected cattle smugglers moving near the border. On spotting the security personnel, the suspected smugglers reportedly jumped into the Barak river.

In an attempt to apprehend them, both BSF personnel also entered the river. While Head Constable Yadav managed to swim to safety and reach the riverbank, Benu was caught in the strong current and swept away, following which he went missing.

The BSF company commander informed the local police about the incident in the early hours of Monday, triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and river police were deployed to search the river and adjoining areas along the international border.

However, the missing constable was eventually traced in Bangladesh, where BGB personnel rescued him alive from Amalshid village.

His rescue has highlighted the coordination between the border guarding forces of the two neighbouring countries in responding to emergencies along the international boundary.

The formal handover of the constable to the BSF is expected to take place through established border coordination mechanisms.