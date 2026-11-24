MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has been harvesting praise for his voice-acting in 'Ramayana: Part 1', took a stroll down the memory lane as he revisited the place, which offered the actor his debut film 'Saaransh'.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video with director Sooraj Barjatya, as he praised him for his work in the upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'. The actor, who stars in the film, shared the video from the office of Rajshri Productions, the production company, which offered him his part in 'Saaransh'.

He said in the video,“I have just watched 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', the film is outstanding, he is a magician. What a film he has made, such a progressive film, such a beautiful film. I don't have words, it has just ended. I know Suraj gets a little embarrassed with praise but I told him to stay here. It's a film which every Indian should watch, every foreigner should watch. It's more progressive than any of the western films, European films. It's a film which has heart in its right place, it educates you, it entertains you”.

He further mentioned,“And it makes you feel moist and it makes you laugh. It's a magical film, made by the magician himself. What should I tell you, you have done a great job. Every character, every performance, everybody's performance, every department, Manoj's work, Himesh Reshammiya, what music you have given. Everybody, our set decoration and design, costumes, superb editing”.

The actor called it“one of the finest films”, and said that if he has to make a list of 10 best films of my career, not as an actor or somebody who has watched a film, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' will definitely find a place in that list.

“And this is also the place, we are in the office of Rajshri Productions. This is also the place which gave me my first break in 'Saaransh' 42 years back. 42 years back, to 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', I still continue. And I am very moved and very touched after watching this film”, he added.

For the unversed, 'Saaransh', helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, is a landmark of parallel Hindi cinema, featuring Anupam Kher in his debut role as B.V. Pradhan, a retired schoolteacher grieving the death of his only son. He lives with his wife Parvati (played by Rohini Hattangadi) in Mumbai. The elderly couple struggle to cope with their loss while confronting bureaucratic indifference, corruption and the vulnerability of ordinary citizens.