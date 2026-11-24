MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a telephone call from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during which both leaders reviewed the "growing momentum" in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and also discussed opportunities in several other sectors.

"Had a productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, defence and advanced technologies," PM Modi posted on X after the call.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the sustained momentum in bilateral engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including defence and advanced technologies, as India and Germany celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

"They noted that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would unlock several new opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment," read the PMO statement.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation at multilateral fora in addressing contemporary global challenges, it added.

"India and Germany will also continue to work closely together to address global challenges and promote peace, stability and a rules-based international order," PM Modi said.

On November 4, German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck said India-Germany relations are entering a new phase of deeper engagement, with both countries expanding cooperation across trade, investment, energy and strategic sectors.

"The EU Free Trade Agreement, which is to be signed at the end of this year and is expected to enter into force in the first half of next year, will be a game changer for our bilateral trade and investment partnership. It will reduce tariffs on many industrial products and, partially, on agricultural products. I think we have the potential to integrate our supply chains," Wieck said.

In September, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Chancellor Merz, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two countries across key sectors.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany, PM Modi had described Germany as an important pillar of India's engagement with Europe and a key partner in advancing peace, stability and prosperity globally.