MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 24 (IANS) Assam has seized narcotics worth more than Rs 3,200 crore and arrested over 26,000 people in drug-related cases over the past five years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday, describing the crackdown on drug trafficking networks as one of the state government's biggest achievements.

Chief Minister Sarma said the state government's sustained campaign had dealt a major blow to the drug network operating in Assam and credited the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for appreciating the efforts.

"Assam's biggest achievement in the last 5 years has been the deadly blow to the drugs network -- one which has been appreciated by none other than Adarniya Amit Shah ji," the Chief Minister said, sharing the figures of narcotics seizures and arrests.

The latest figures highlight the scale of the Assam government's anti-narcotics campaign launched with renewed intensity after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power in 2021.

The state has adopted an aggressive enforcement approach, with police conducting regular operations against drug peddlers, transporters and alleged suppliers.

Seizures of heroin, cannabis, methamphetamine tablets and other narcotic substances have featured prominently in the campaign.

According to figures presented in the Assam government's policy documents, between 2021 and November 2025, the state registered 14,503 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arrested more than 23,000 people and seized drugs valued at more than Rs 2,900 crore.

The latest figures shared by Chief Minister Sarma indicate a further rise in seizures and arrests.

Assam's geographical location and proximity to international trafficking routes make it particularly vulnerable to narcotics smuggling.

The Northeast is exposed to cross-border trafficking networks, particularly those operating through routes connected to Myanmar and the wider Golden Triangle region.

The state government's campaign has focused on dismantling trafficking networks through intelligence-led operations, coordinated policing and sustained enforcement under the NDPS Act.

The crackdown also complements the Centre's broader efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and achieve the goal of a drug-free India.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly said that eliminating the drug menace remains a major priority of the BJP-led state government, particularly to protect the younger generation from substance abuse.