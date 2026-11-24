MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 24 (IANS) Lieutenant General A. K. Singh (Retd.) has called for integration of the various instruments of national power, technology-enabled warfare and whole-of-nation preparedness as crucial to strengthening national security and leadership, a Defence Ministry official said on Tuesday.

He highlighted the key issues while delivering a lecture on 'Comprehensive National Security: Integrating Military Strategy, Technology and National Power' to officers attending the 9th Defence Services Technical Staff Course, a flagship tri-services military training programme currently underway at the Military Institute of Technology, Pune.

The Integrated Defence Staff, Headquarters, wrote on X,“Discussing the changing nature of warfare and emerging national security challenges, he cited experiences from contemporary conflicts and India's volatile neighbourhood.”

“He stressed the need for an in-depth review of existing structures, military operational principles and the strategic implications of emerging technologies,” wrote HQ IDS on X.

Lieutenant General A K. Singh (Retd.) highlighted the whole-of-nation preparedness, civil-military coordination, the integration of the various instruments of national power, and technology-enabled warfare as the key to strong national security and leadership, said the statement.

In another development, the IDS HQ wrote on X on Tuesday,“Air Marshal Tejinder Singh #CISC interacted with officers of the 82nd Staff Course at #DSSC, Wellington and delivered a talk on 'Strategic Deterrence in the era of Multi-Domain Operations'.”

He also interacted with the Permanent Staff at the College. He highlighted the evolving security landscape, the significance of jointness and military transformation and the ongoing initiatives undertaken to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Defence Forces.

Earlier, a delegation of student officers from the 9th Defence Services Technical Staff Course, MILIT, Pune, visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, Secunderabad.

The delegates witnessed a showcase of niche and emerging technologies encompassing robotics, unmanned systems, space technologies and allied domains, highlighting their growing relevance to contemporary military operations.

“The delegation interacted with Lt Gen I.S. Rathore, Commandant, MCEME, who shared valuable insights on fostering innovation, strengthening technological self-reliance and developing future-ready operational sustenance capabilities,” wrote HQ IDS on X.

“The visit provided valuable exposure to cutting-edge technological developments and their military applications, reinforcing the importance of innovation, #jointness and technological integration in enhancing operational effectiveness and preparing the Defence Forces for the evolving challenges of #FutureWarfare,” it said.