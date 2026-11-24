MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) The West Bengal Health Department on Tuesday adopted two crucial steps to address the long-standing complaints of constantly deteriorating work culture in the state-run medical colleges and hospitals as well as to improve the ambience within the premises of these entities.

The State Health Department had sent clear instruction to the Medical Superintendents-cum-Vice Principals (MSVPs) of all state-run medical colleges and hospitals and the heads of all state-run hospital to crack down on the long-practiced irregularity among a section of doctors and medical staff asking the family members of patients admitted there to get prescribed medicines from outside.

Insiders from the state Health department said that the MSVPs and hospital heads have been given clear instructions to ensure that the prescribed medicines are given to the patients from the hospital stock and the patients' family members are not asked to get the same from outside.

"Even if any particular medicine is not available at the hospital, it will be the hospital authorities who will arrange for procuring that medicine and make it available for the patients concerned free of cost. This initiative had been taken to break the nexus between a section of doctors and medical staff and the innumerable chemists and druggists shops that are operating near the state-run medical entities," a state Health department official said.

The second step taken by the Health department is introducing a ban on the presence of hawkers and private shops within the premises of both the indoor patients department and the outdoor patients department in all state-run medical entities.

A notification had been issued by the state Health department enforcing this ban, in which it had been claimed that this step was necessary to preserve the sanctity, cleanliness, and health code within the hospital premises.

As per the instructions from the state Health department on this count, the security arrangements at the indoor patients department and the outdoor patients department had been strengthened from Tuesday afternoon to ensure that the ban is enforced properly.

The medical fraternity in the state has welcomed the move.

According to them, this step was necessary to maintain the safety and personal privacy of patients.

"Daily, the OPDs are crowded with countless patients. The presence of hawkers in the hospital premises adds further complications. Sometimes patients come to the OPDs with contagious diseases. There is a possibility of cross-contamination due to the free movement of hawkers. To prevent this, the state has issued new guidelines, which were necessary long back, a doctor from state-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital said.