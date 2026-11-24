MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Nov 24 (IANS) Security forces achieved significant success in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday after recovering two separate Maoist dumps during intelligence-based search and demining operations in the forests under Pamed and Awapalli police station areas.

In the first operation, personnel of the District Force and CoBRA Battalion conducted a search in the dense forests of Koragutta under Pamed police station limits.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the team unearthed a carefully concealed Maoist dump containing a large quantity of communication equipment and electronic devices used for assembling and repairing gadgets.

Among the recovered items were 14 different types of VHF radio sets, one UHF set, one "DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise" drone, one "Samsung laptop", an assembled PCB box, a soldering station with soldering wire and flux, eight antennas of various kinds, multiple batteries, one FM receiver, one monocular PNV sight, capacitors, resistors, electric wires and several other technical components.

Officials said these materials were likely being used by Maoists to maintain communication networks and manufacture or repair electronic devices and IED circuits.

In a separate operation in the Awapalli police station area, teams of the District Force and a Central Reserve Police Force company recovered another Maoist dump from the forests of Peddapunnur.

The dump yielded two muzzle-loading guns (bharamar), live rounds of AK-47, SLR, INSAS and 12-bore ammunition, a tiffin bomb and electric wire.

The recovered weapons, electronic equipment and explosive materials from both sites have been seized by Pamed and Awapalli police stations.

Necessary legal proceedings are underway. Bijapur Police said the recoveries underline the continuous efforts of security forces to disrupt Maoist networks through sustained search operations and demining activities aimed at restoring peace, security and development in the region.

Appealing to the public, the police urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious objects, dumps or explosive materials to the nearest police station or security camp. People have been advised not to touch any suspected explosive devices and to maintain a safe distance from such items.

The twin recoveries mark another important setback for left-wing extremists operating in the Bijapur forests and highlight the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence and ground operations by district and specialised forces.