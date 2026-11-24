MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed in Ahmedabad, is currently in heaven a few miles away. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself chilling as he laid on the tarmac.

The actor-singer shared that he is having the time of his life in Kutch. He said,“I'm in heaven. This is called the 'Road to Heaven', it's in Kutch. If you have been here, it's great. If you haven't, you have to come to Kutch to see heaven”.

He also shared the most recent thought on his mind, as he gave sound advice of working towards improvement, and progress while being unfazed by the negativity.

He shared,“My thought is that whatever path you are on, keep moving forward with your positive energy. If a person is deliberately trying to sabotage your work, the person is also putting their energy on that path. Use that energy as a positive energy. Your energy, and the energy of the person, who wants to sabotage your work, have been transferred to you. You have the benefit of double energy”.

The actor-singer's video comes after his gig in Bengaluru received a bomb threat. His upcoming Bengaluru concert has received an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) bomb threat, prompting police to register an FIR against unidentified persons. The November 29 concert, part of his 'Aura India Tour 2026', is scheduled to take place at NICE Grounds in Madavara.

As per the complaint, a threatening email was sent on November 9 to the official email IDs of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner. The message warned of an explosion at the concert venue and cautioned people against bringing children, picking up unattended iPhones or travelling by Metro. It ended with the slogan 'Khalistan Zindabad'. Police have registered a case under the IT Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and are attempting to trace the sender's IP address and identify the source.