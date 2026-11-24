BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal Announce Alliance for 2027 Punjab Polls

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday welcomed the party's alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, saying the tie-up offered Punjab an alternative to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Speaking to ANI, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon called the occasion "very auspicious," noting that the alliance was formed on Gurpurab.

Dhillon alleged that under the AAP, "the drug menace has become a major issue," the state's financial condition was "dire", and gangsterism was "rampant." "This alliance has been formed on the day of Guru Purab, a truly significant occasion. It is a very good day for Punjab. People are deeply fed up with the current government. Under the Aam Aadmi Party, the drug menace has become a major issue in Punjab. The state's financial condition is dire, and gangsterism is rampant... The people are hopeful that a government formed by the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal will come to power in Punjab and restore the state's prosperity," he said.

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal jointly announced that the two parties would contest the polls together, saying that people would view the tie-up as "a way to break free from the current situation."