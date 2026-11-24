Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi Criticises Renewed BJP-SAD Alliance

Chandigarh [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday criticised the renewed BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance, alleging that the two parties had remained together despite their formal separation and had reunited ahead of the upcoming elections for political reasons. He also alleged that if the BJP gained a foothold in the state, the Sikh community could face immense harm.

Reacting to the announcement of the alliance, Channi alleged the two parties had worked together even when the Centre introduced the three farm laws, which were later repealed following widespread protests by farmers. "This alliance was already in existence. Even back when they introduced those three 'black' farm laws, they did so together," he said.

He further claimed that the Akali Dal had faced strong opposition in Punjab following the introduction of the farm laws, with people in villages refusing to allow its leaders to enter. "However, subsequently, the Akali Dal faced such strong opposition in Punjab that people in the villages wouldn't even let them enter. So, they formally separated—just for show," Channi said.

Alleging that the two parties had reunited because elections were approaching, the Congress MP Channi said their political association had continued even during their formal separation. "Now that elections are approaching, they have reunited; in reality, they were together all along," he added.

Channi also expressed concern over the BJP's growing political presence in Punjab, claiming that it would adversely affect the Sikh community. "If the BJP gains a foothold in Punjab, it will cause immense harm to the Sikh community," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the alliance in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the Akali Dal rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after six years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the BJP-SAD alliance as a natural partnership that would prioritise Punjab and the welfare of its people.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed delight over the Akali Dal rejoining the NDA, particularly on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. "Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," the Prime Minister said.

The two parties have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Government's intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately.

The SAD and BJP have historically been alliance partners in Punjab. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats. (ANI)