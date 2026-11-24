Rani Rampal Files Nomination for Upcoming IOA Executive Council Polls

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal on Tuesday spoke about her decision to file a nomination for the upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council elections, saying that sportspersons have the right to raise grassroots-level issues and that there is a need for change and development in Indian sports. Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination, Rani said that athletes face several struggles and issues that need to be addressed, and she felt that the role would give her an opportunity to contribute to the Olympic movement. She described the opportunity to work within the IOA as an honour and privilege, highlighting the importance of addressing challenges faced by sportspersons and working towards the development of sports.“I think that sportspersons are aware of the issues at the grassroots level. They know the struggles and challenges faced by athletes and how sports can be developed. So, I felt that perhaps this was the right time to contest an election in this role, so that I could bring about some changes in sports. Being part of an IOA-like body, where you work for the Olympic movement, is an honour and privilege,” she said.

The IOA Executive Council elections are scheduled to be held on December 5. The recently elected Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs), along with 60 members nominated by the National Sports Federations (NSFs), are eligible to contest for positions in the new Executive Council. The SOM representatives will become members of the IOA General Assembly and will be eligible to vote and contest in the December 5 elections. One male and one female SOM representative will also secure places in the Executive Council, giving the elected members a direct role in the association's governing structure. Four candidates were elected to the women's SOM positions, defeating the IOA president PT Usha and fellow contender Anitha Paul Durai in the race for the four available spots. Anju Bobby George secured the highest number of valid votes with 53, followed by Rani Rampal with 50, Dola Banerjee with 45 and Saina Nehwal with 43. Usha received 40 votes, while Anitha Paul Durai managed just six. A total of 80 votes were polled in the women's SOM category.

After filing her nomination for the IOA Executive Council elections on Tuesday, Anju Bobby George said all candidates have filed their nominations and that the next steps would become clear after the December 5 elections.“Everyone has filed their nominations, so we are all waiting for December 5. After the elections, we will come to know what the next step is,” she told reporters. Meanwhile, the men's category has seen four candidates elected unopposed IOA SOMs after eight of the 12 contenders withdrew from the race. Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Yogeshwar Dutt and Vijender Singh, along with former table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta, secured their places as male SOM representatives. In an X post on Tuesday, Vijender Singh confirmed filing his IOA nomination, saying,“IOA nomination is done #Jaibabaki.” Notably, the current IOA president, PT Usha, did not file her nomination for the December 5 IOA elections, despite Tuesday being the last date for submitting nominations. Earlier this month, Usha was nominated to the electoral college for the upcoming IOA Executive Council elections, potentially keeping her in contention for the top post despite her setback in the Sportsperson of Merit (SOM) selection process. Usha was nominated as one of the two representatives of the Ice Hockey Federation of India, alongside Harjinder Singh. The IOA is currently governed by a 15-member executive council with PT Usha at the helm as president, also including notable names like shooting legend Gagan Narang (vice-president), All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, Asian Games medallist and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) president Rohit Rajpal (executive council member) and boxing legend MC Mary Kom (Chairperson, Athletes Commission). (ANI)