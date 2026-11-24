All Indian Cine Workers Association Demands Ban On Pakistani Content

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop the release and streaming of the Pakistani series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' on Netflix India, and has called for a permanent law prohibiting Pakistani content and artists from being featured on Indian platforms. The series is based on the Urdu novel of the same name by Farhat Ishtiaq.

In a letter dated November 24, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta requested PM Modi to ensure that the series is neither released nor streamed in India. The association also sought a permanent legal provision to ban Pakistani content, artists and productions from Indian television, OTT platforms and cinemas.

Sharing its statement on X, AICWA reiterated its opposition to the availability of Pakistani content in India and said it had raised the issue with the Prime Minister ahead of the series' scheduled release on December 4, 2026.“Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026,” the association said in a letter.

The letter stated,“Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always.”

AICWA said it was writing to the Prime Minister with“deep pain and a strong sense of duty”, adding that it spoke on behalf of the 140 crore people of the country. It also named "Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Saman Ansari" among the cast members of the series and alleged that several Pakistani artists had spoken against India during periods of tension between the two countries.

The association stated that it had banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry after the Pulwama attack, while the Government of India imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content following the Pahalgam attack. It argued that releasing the series would go against the spirit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's May 8, 2025 advisory.

AICWA's letter also cited several terror attacks, including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2005 Delhi serial blasts, the 2006 Mumbai local train blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Uri attack, the 2019 Pulwama attack and the April 2025 Pahalgam attack. Referring to the impact of these attacks on victims' families, the association said,“Behind every number is a family destroyed. Wives have lost husbands, children have lost fathers, and parents have lost their sons. Thousands of such families still live in grief today. How can we ask them to watch the entertainment of the country that did this to them?”

AICWA urged all OTT and streaming platforms to strictly comply with the advisory and called on Netflix India to publicly state that Pakistani content would not be made available in the country. The letter was also marked to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Netflix India.