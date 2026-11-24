Police Detain Tamilisai Soundararajan Amid Temple Lamp Row Tension

Amid the escalating controversy over the Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan was stopped by police at Madurai airport on Tuesday while heading to the Thiruparankundram temple for the festival. During her detention at the airport, Soundararajan accused the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government of being against the Hindu community, alleging that the state government is hell-bent on portraying devotees as people with a communal mindset.

"The Collector delayed his appearance; he wanted to deny the lighting of the lamp, but the Judge was very particular that the Collector should come and attend. Even after the special interim arrangement, who wanted to prevent that? The government is against Hindus. They are against the Constitution. They are portraying Hindu devotees as communal people," Soundararajan told reporters here.

"We are coming with a cordial mindset, not with a communal mindset. So continuously portraying Hindus as if there will be communal issues is a distortion of communal harmony. No, we already respected the verdict of the Supreme Court, and we wanted to silently pray to God when the lamp is lit on the Deepathoon. Definitely, we want to pray for that, we want to visualise that, and it will happen; it should happen," she added.

Soundararajan further accused the TVK government of allegedly creating a false narrative of a future communal clash over Karthigai Deepam, asserting that the government should oblige the devotees and citizens of Tamil Nadu. Alongside Soundararajan, other BJP leaders were also stopped from reaching the Thiruparankundram temple for the Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and his supporters were stopped and detained by police near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while heading to the temple.