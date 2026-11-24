CM Rekha Gupta Visits Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib for Prakash Purab

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib on the auspicious occasion of the 557th Prakash Purab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Tuesday. On this occasion, she offered prayers at the gurdwara and wished for the happiness, peace, good health and prosperity of all residents of Delhi and the country.

Paying tribute to the life, teachings and contributions of Guru Nanak Dev Ji towards the welfare of humanity, she also extended her greetings on the occasion of Prakash Purab. Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Ashok Goel, and other dignitaries were present. Extending her greetings on the 557th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the occasion as one of immense joy for everyone, saying that his life and philosophy served as a guiding light for humanity. She added that Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed people the path of truth, love, equality and service at a time when society was plagued by social discrimination and prejudices.

Referring to the year-long programmes organised to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the Chief Minister said that this year, the year-long programmes will culminate in a grand finale at the Red Fort from December 12 to 14. She invited the entire Guru Sangat, Sadh Sangat and the Gurdwara Management Committee to participate in the event. She also mentioned that the events were also inaugurated at the Red Fort in November last year CM Rekha Gupta wished that the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji bring happiness, peace and prosperity into everyone's lives. Drawing inspiration from his ideals, she urged everyone to contribute towards building a society where love, equality, brotherhood and service to humanity remain paramount. She also called upon people to make Guru Sahib's teachings a part of their daily lives and carry forward the spirit of service and harmony.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed happiness over the renewed political partnership between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal. Describing it as a significant development in Punjab's politics, she said the coming together of the two parties would help give a new direction to the interests of the state. The BJP and the Akali Dal share a long-standing political and ideological association. The renewed partnership will further strengthen Punjab's social unity, cultural identity and issues concerning public welfare. She expressed confidence that through their joint efforts and under the leadership of the BJP, Punjab would achieve new milestones in development, prosperity and progress. She also hoped that the alliance would play an important role in restoring Punjab's glorious identity and prestige. The Chief Minister extended her best wishes to both parties for this new political initiative. (ANI)