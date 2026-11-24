MENAFN - AsiaNet News) 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history by scoring an explosive 204 off just 53 balls for India A against UAE A. His phenomenal knock broke multiple records, including the fastest century and double century in List A cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has lit up Doha with his blazing knock during India A's commanding seven-wicket win over UAE A in the final Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Group Stage clash at University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Ground on Tuesday, November 24.

In a 250-run chase, Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 204 off 53 balls, including 28 sixes and 7 fours, at a sensational strike rate of 384.91 to help India A chase down the target in just 14.2 overs and qualify for the semifinal from Group A, with 35.4 overs to spare.

On that note, let's take a look at seven records shattered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his blazing double-century knock in Doha.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has unlocked a new feat by becoming the fastest-ever batter to score a century in the history of List A cricket. The 15-year-old took just 28 balls to reach three figures, racing from 50 off 16 balls to 100 in just another 12 deliveries.

Vaibhav shattered Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's previous record of a 29-ball century, which he achieved during South Australia's Marsh Cup clash against Tasmania in Adelaide in October 2023. Vaibhav and Fraser-McGurk are the only two players to score a List A century in fewer than 30 balls.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also holds the record for the highest strike rate while completing a List A century, reaching the landmark at an astonishing strike rate of 357.14, surpassing Fraser-McGurk's previous mark of 344.82.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been busy shattering several records of other players since the start of his knock, and in doing so, he also broke his own world record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket.

Sooryavanshi reached the 150-run mark in just 40 balls at an exceptional strike rate of 375, eclipsing his own 59-ball record set for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi last year, 19 balls faster than his earlier benchmark.

With this, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the first-ever batter to score 150 in fewer than 50 balls in List A cricket, leaving South Africa's AB de Villiers (64 balls) and England's Jos Buttler (65 balls) well behind on the all-time list.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has further etched in the history books by becoming the youngest batter to score a double century n the history of List A cricket. Sooryavanshi reached the 200-run mark in an astonishing 52 balls.

At the age of 15 years and 242 days, Sooryavanshi surpassed fellow Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal's record of 17 years and 292 days, set when Jaiswal scored 203 for Mumbai against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in October 2019.

Simultaneously, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered New Zealand batter Chad Bowes' previous world record of 103 balls for the fastest double century in List A history. With this, Sooryavanshi became the first-ever batter to score a double century in fewer than 100 balls in List A cricket.

Further adding to his extraordinary list of milestones, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has achieved the highest strike rate ever recorded in a List A innings featuring a century or double century, finishing his 53-ball knock of 204 at an astonishing strike rate of 384.90.

Sooryavanshi reached a century at a strike rate of 357.14 (off 28 balls), accelerated to 375.00 at his 150 (off 40 balls), and touched 384.61 upon reaching his maiden List A double century (off 52 balls) before closing at 384.90, just one ball before he was finally dismissed for 204 off 53 balls.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eclipsed South African batting legend AB de Villiers' previous record of 338.63, set when de Villiers smashed 149 off 44 balls against the West Indies in an ODI in Johannesburg in January 2015.

Also Read:Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes History as Youngest Men T20 Captain at 15

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is known for his reliance on boundaries, especially sixes, and against the UAE, it was no different, the 15-year-old launched a staggering 28 sixes alongside seven fours in his 53-ball 204 to break the all-time world record for the most sixes in a single List A innings.

Sooryavanshi surpassed D'Arcy Short's previous mark of 23 sixes for Western Australia against Queensland in Sydney in 2018, etching his name alongside cricket's greatest power-hitters while also overtaking Tanmay Agarwal's overall senior recognised-cricket mark of 26 sixes for Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy 2023/24 match against Arunachal Pradesh.

With 35 boundaries, Vaibhav holds the record for the fifth-most boundaries (fours and sixes combined) by an Indian batter in the history of List A innings, with Rohit Sharma leading with 42 sixes when he scored a world-record ODI score of 264 off 173 balls.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has further etched his name in cricket folklore by becoming the first Indian batter to score a double century in List A cricket with more sixes than fours, hammering 28 sixes against UAE A in Doha.

No other Indian batter has managed to score 20 or more sixes in a single List A innings, with Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeeshan recording 15 sixes out of 40 boundaries during his record knock of 277 off 141 balls, which featured 25 fours, against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Moreover, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the only double centurion to hit fewer than 10 fours in a List A double century, further highlighting the youngster's all-out aerial assault in Doha.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's list of records has surged further in Doha as his 28 sixes and seven fours produced 196 runs through boundaries alone. Meaning, the 15-year-old scored 96% of his 204-run knock through boundaries alone.

With this, Sooryavanshi overtook Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeeshan's previous Indian record of 190 runs through 15 sixes and 25 fours during his record 277-run knock against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022. However, three runs short of surpassing D'Arcy Short's record of 198 runs in boundaries.

Despite facing far fewer deliveries than D'Arcy Short, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came agonisingly close to the all-time record for boundary runs in the history of List-A cricket.