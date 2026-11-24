MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan, Dr. Kamil Idris. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said Sudan's Prime Minister delivered a message to the President from President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan. The message underscored the special characteristics of the deeply rooted relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples. It also asserted Sudan's aspiration to further enhance bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest.

The Sudanese Prime Minister also conveyed to the President the greetings and appreciation of President Al-Burhan, noting that Sudan sees in President El-Sisi a wise, patient, and courageous leader, and that Sudan's leadership, government, and people hold the utmost appreciation and gratitude for Egypt and its leadership in light of the robust historical relations between the two countries and the support Egypt provides to Sudan during its current crisis.

President El-Sisi welcomed the Sudanese Prime Minister to his second home, Egypt, and asked that his greetings be conveyed to his brother, President Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. The President affirmed the centrality of the strategic, fraternal relations uniting Egypt and Sudan. President El-Sisi underscored the need to further promote relations across various domains in a manner that fulfills the interests of the two brotherly peoples. The President reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for Sudan, stressing Egypt's commitment to backing Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and stability, as well as its categorical rejection and condemnation of any attempts aimed at undermining its security or its national institutions. The President pointed out Egypt's ongoing efforts to advance a political settlement to the current crisis, halt the war, and end the humanitarian suffering in Sudan, efforts that were commended by the Sudanese Prime Minister.

Sudan's Prime Minister underscored his country's full reliance on Egypt within the framework of Sudan's recovery and reconstruction efforts, drawing in this regard on the expertise of Egyptian companies across various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and transportation.

The Sudanese Prime Minister also emphasized the vital importance of Egypt's support in restoring Sudan's role within the African Union, as well as its support for the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue process set to launch in Khartoum, asserting in this regard that this process will exclude no one.

The Sudanese Prime Minister reiterated his gratitude to Egypt's leadership and people for the hospitable treatment accorded to Sudanese citizens in Egypt. In response to a request from the Sudanese side, President El-Sisi directed that positive consideration be given to the file of Sudanese prisoners and detainees in Egypt and the possibility of their completing the remainder of their sentences in Sudan, in accordance with the relevant rules and laws.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.Download logo