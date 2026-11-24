Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles To Increase Prices Of Its Cars & Suvs From December 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 24, 2026: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV), India's leading manufacturer of cars and SUVs, today announced a revision in the prices of its entire portfolio, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). The revision will result in an average price increase of 0.5% and will come into effect from December 1, 2026.
This revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs which continue to remain elevated. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this increase. The extent of price revision will vary across models and variants, ensuring that every vehicle continues to deliver meaningful value to customers.
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The Company delivers multi-powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the Company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
This revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs which continue to remain elevated. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this increase. The extent of price revision will vary across models and variants, ensuring that every vehicle continues to deliver meaningful value to customers.
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The Company delivers multi-powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the Company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
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